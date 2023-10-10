Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, invincible, monk, our flag means death, SAG-AFTRA, star trek, the crown, the fall of the house of usher, The Walking Dead, wga

Doctor Who, Invincible, Monk, The Crown & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SAG-AFTRA/WGA, Our Flag Means Death, Doctor Who, Monk, Invincible, Daryl Dixon, Star Trek: Lower Decks & more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? SAG-AFTRA/WGA, Max's Our Flag Means Death, BBC's Doctor Who, FOX's Bob's Burgers, Peacock's Monk film, Prime Video's Invincible, WWE Fastlane, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Netflix's The Crown, Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Paramount+'s Bargain, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SAG-AFTRA/WGA, Our Flag Means Death, Doctor Who, Monk, Invincible, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, The Crown, The Fall of The House of Usher, Star Trek: Lower Decks & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, October 10, 2023:

SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP Wrap Meeting For Today; Resume Talks Wednesday

Our Flag Means Death S02 Eps.1-3 Review: Our Heart Belongs To Stede

WWE Raw Preview: Night Set to Outshine Every AEW Show Ever!

Doctor Who: Peter Capaldi "Excited" for Gatwa; Praises Tennant, Smith

WGA Members Make It Official: New 3-Year Deal Overwhelmingly Ratified

Bob's Burgers Season 14 Episodes 3 & 4 Images: Pickles & Lucid Dreams

Monk: Tony Shalhoub Returns for "Last Case" This December on Peacock

Invincible Season 2 Sees Tatiana Maslany Going for Voicing Trifecta

WWE Fastlane Breaks Records as Most Lucrative Fastlane of All Time

Doctor Who #WhoSpy Teasing "Tuesday Meeting": But Are We Invited?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Has One Last Job to Do (S01E06 Images)

The Crown Season 6 Teaser, Key Art Confirm Part 1 Set For November

The Fall of the House of Usher Character Key Art Posters Released

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Episode 7 Images: Badgey's Back!

John Oliver Works Tucker Carlson Takedown Into Homeschooling Segment

Bargain: Your Darker, Crazier, Edgier & Funnier Squid Game Follow-Up

Loki, Doctor Who, Pibby, TWD: Daryl Dixon & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

An Invincible Moustache in the Daily LITG, the 9th of October, 2023

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!