Doctor Who, Reacher, The Last of Us, Dexter & More BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Max's Harley Quinn, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, Prime Video's Reacher, Netflix's Emily in Paris, Comedy Central's Beavis and Butt-Head, DC Studios' Superman, TBS's AEW Dynamite, SNL's Bowen Yang, Dave Chappelle & Shane Gillis, Netflix's Sweet Tooth, HBO's The Last of Us, Dimension 20, HBO's Big Little Lies, Peacock's The Traitors, Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman, Prime Video's The Boys, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, VP Kamala Harris/Donald Trump, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin, Disney+'s The Acolyte, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, June 6, 2024:

Alicia Atout Returns to AEW, Joins Roster as Backstage Interviewer

Mercedes Moné, Stephanie Vaquer Put Titles on Line at Forbidden Door

Harley Quinn: Check Out Amanda Conner's Amazing Design Sheet Artwork

Criminal Minds: Evolution Team Previews Season; New Images Released

Reacher Season 3: Alan Ritchson on Dealing with Night Shoot Hangovers

Emily In Paris: Netflix Previews Season 4 with New Image Gallery

Beavis and Butt-Head Season 3 Confirmed; S02 Set for Comedy Central

Superman: James Gunn Confirms Beck Bennett Cast as Steve Lombard

SNL Star Bowen Yang Addresses Dave Chappelle, Shane Gillis Rumors

Sweet Tooth Star Nonso Anozie on Emotional Journey, Gus/Jep Dynamic

The Last of Us Season 2 Set for 7 Eps; Mazin, Druckmann Offer Updates

Dimension 20 Reveals New Season: Never Stop Blowing Up

Big Little Lies Season 3 Work "Moving Fast and Furious": Nicole Kidman

The Traitors Host Alan Cumming Reveals All-Star Season 3 Cast (VIDEO)

My Adventures with Superman S2E4: Father/Daughter Bonding On The Go

The Boys Season 4 Spotlights The Seven's Sister Sage & Firecracker

Doctor Who Preview: The Doctor, Rogue & The Art of Brooding (VIDEO)

Criminal Minds: Evolution Renewed: Production Starts Later This Year

Doctor Who: Russell T. Davies, Carole Ann Ford Honor William Russell

VP Harris on Trump Conviction: "Cheaters Don't Like Getting Caught"

Dexter: Original Sin Welcomes Milian, Martinez, Shimizu & Wilson

The Acolyte, Reacher, Frasier, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Doctor Who: William Russell, One of the First Companions, Passes Away

Jack Reacher X Bones in The Daily LITG, 5th of June, 2024

