Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, Beavis and Butt-head, Big Little Lies, criminal minds: evolution, dexter: original sin, doctor who, harley quinn, Reacher, superman, The Acolyte, the boys, the last of us
Doctor Who, Reacher, The Last of Us, Dexter & More BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Harley Quinn, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Reacher, The Last of Us, The Boys, Doctor Who, The Acolyte, and more!
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Max's Harley Quinn, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, Prime Video's Reacher, Netflix's Emily in Paris, Comedy Central's Beavis and Butt-Head, DC Studios' Superman, TBS's AEW Dynamite, SNL's Bowen Yang, Dave Chappelle & Shane Gillis, Netflix's Sweet Tooth, HBO's The Last of Us, Dimension 20, HBO's Big Little Lies, Peacock's The Traitors, Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman, Prime Video's The Boys, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, VP Kamala Harris/Donald Trump, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin, Disney+'s The Acolyte, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Harley Quinn, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Reacher, Beavis and Butt-Head, Superman, The Last of Us, Big Little Lies, The Boys, Doctor Who, Dexter: Original Sin, The Acolyte & More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, June 6, 2024:
Alicia Atout Returns to AEW, Joins Roster as Backstage Interviewer
Mercedes Moné, Stephanie Vaquer Put Titles on Line at Forbidden Door
Harley Quinn: Check Out Amanda Conner's Amazing Design Sheet Artwork
Criminal Minds: Evolution Team Previews Season; New Images Released
Reacher Season 3: Alan Ritchson on Dealing with Night Shoot Hangovers
Emily In Paris: Netflix Previews Season 4 with New Image Gallery
Beavis and Butt-Head Season 3 Confirmed; S02 Set for Comedy Central
Superman: James Gunn Confirms Beck Bennett Cast as Steve Lombard
SNL Star Bowen Yang Addresses Dave Chappelle, Shane Gillis Rumors
Sweet Tooth Star Nonso Anozie on Emotional Journey, Gus/Jep Dynamic
The Last of Us Season 2 Set for 7 Eps; Mazin, Druckmann Offer Updates
Dimension 20 Reveals New Season: Never Stop Blowing Up
Big Little Lies Season 3 Work "Moving Fast and Furious": Nicole Kidman
The Traitors Host Alan Cumming Reveals All-Star Season 3 Cast (VIDEO)
My Adventures with Superman S2E4: Father/Daughter Bonding On The Go
The Boys Season 4 Spotlights The Seven's Sister Sage & Firecracker
Doctor Who Preview: The Doctor, Rogue & The Art of Brooding (VIDEO)
Criminal Minds: Evolution Renewed: Production Starts Later This Year
Doctor Who: Russell T. Davies, Carole Ann Ford Honor William Russell
VP Harris on Trump Conviction: "Cheaters Don't Like Getting Caught"
Dexter: Original Sin Welcomes Milian, Martinez, Shimizu & Wilson
The Acolyte, Reacher, Frasier, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Doctor Who: William Russell, One of the First Companions, Passes Away
Jack Reacher X Bones in The Daily LITG, 5th of June, 2024
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.