Posted in: TV | Tagged: bones, jack reacher, newlitg

Jack Reacher X Bones in The Daily LITG, 5th of June, 2024

A Jack Reacher and Bones crossover topped traffic again at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about stuff.

Article Summary Jack Reacher and Bones crossover drives high Bleeding Cool traffic.

Subscribe to Daily Lying In The Gutters for top pop culture news.

Discover Jack Reacher's unexpected team-up with Temperance Brennan.

Get the latest on comics, TV, and collectibles in one daily update.

A Jack Reacher and Bones crossover topped traffic again at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Jack Reacher and Bones in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Batman Is Keeping His Missing Hand A Secret

LITG two years ago, The Boys

LITG three years ago – Jensen Ackles Shows Off His Boys

LITG four years ago, The Walking Dead

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, and saw The Walking Dead address those who objected to their BLM coverage while Doctor Who paused their tweetalongs. Here's the eleven top stories of the day.

LITG five years ago, the end of Vertigo and the Walking Dead

A happier, more halcyon time. Who'd have thought we'd look back on 2019 so fondly? Even if this was when Bleeding Cool first ran rumours that Vertigo was being closed and Walking Dead was coming to an end too…

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now, but everything is starting to normalise out now, so maybe? But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ed Catto, co-founder of The Bonfire Agency.

co-founder of The Bonfire Agency. David Gallaher, co-creator of High Moon, Box 13 and The Only Living Boy.

co-creator of High Moon, Box 13 and The Only Living Boy. Dave Lanphear, comic book letterer.

comic book letterer. Mark Rahner, author of The Twilight Zone, Vampirella, Army of Darkness, Warlord of Mars, Dejah Thoris and more.

author of The Twilight Zone, Vampirella, Army of Darkness, Warlord of Mars, Dejah Thoris and more. Glenn Arseneau of The Price and Greyman.

of The Price and Greyman. Don Ventura, comic book reviewer.

comic book reviewer. Richard Neal, owner of Zeus Comics in Dallas, Texas and co-creator of the Variants webseries.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!