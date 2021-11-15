Doctor Who, SNL, Wheel of Time & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 15 Nov 21

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Monday, November 15, 2021:

Doctor Who: Flux Episode 4 "Village of the Angels" Promo Released

Saturday Night Live: Jonathan Majors & Simu Liu Pass SNL Hosting Baton

Doctor Who: Peter Capaldi Look Nod to Bowie, Lynch; Wanted Hendrix Ep

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S02 Bloopers: The Gang Loses It

Peacemaker: Steve Agee Goes "Karate Kid"; James Gunn Lays It Out BTS

Jay Lethal Debuted at AEW Full Gear and Now He's All Elite

Big Sky: Jesse James Keitel Talks Jerrie's Journey; S02E06 Preview

Kevin Can F**k Himself: Valerie Armstrong on "New England Way" & More

The Wheel of Time Interviews: Marcus Rutherford & Josha Stradowski

Nautilus: Disney+ Series Taps Shazad Latif as Flawed Captain Nemo

Tony Khan Wants AEW to Crossover with DC Comics, Movies, and TV

Doctor Who: BBC Comp Video Celebrates Show's Historical Adventures

Yes, Alex De Campi Wrote Second Episode Of Blade Runner: Black Lotus

Here's a look at BCTV's round-up of today's reviews, including AEW Full Gear PPV, NBC's Saturday Night Live, BBC's Doctor Who, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead & The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and Showtime's Yellowjackets:

AEW Full Gear: Triumph for AEW, Devastation for The Chadster and WWE

Saturday Night Live: Davidson's Joe Rogan, Please Don't Destroy & More

Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who: Flux: Once, Upon Time

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 "Till Death" Lays the Smackdown: Review

Yellowjackets Episode 1 Proves Exercise in Survival Depravity: Review

The Walking Dead: WB S02E07: Our Rick Grimes & CRM Clues/Theories — Scheduled

