Doctor Who, Stranger Things 5, Spartacus & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CBS's Tracker, NBC's SNL, HBO Max's It: Welcome to Derry, TBS's AEW Dynamite, AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order, Hulu's Southern Bastards, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, Hulu's King of the Hill, BBC's The War Between the Land and the Sea, Prime Video's Bat-Fam, BBC's Doctor Who, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, STARZ's Spartacus: House of Ashur, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, CBS's Ghosts, CBS's Matlock, CBS's Elsbeth, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, October 31, 2025:

Tracker S03E03: "First Fire" Sneak Peeks Released; S03E06 Overview

SNL 51 Promos: Miles Teller, Brandi Carlile Are Swapping Jobs & More

It: Welcome to Derry Hits HBO Max Tonight! Here's Our S01E02 Preview

AEW Fright Night Dynamite Review: Trick or Treat for Blood and Guts

Talamasca: The Secret Order E03 Preview: The Seven Five Two Revealed?

Southern Bastards: Image Comics Title Gets Hulu Series Pilot Order

Smiling Friends Has a "Green Halloween Witch" Problem: S03E04 Preview

King of the Hill Renewed for Seasons 16 & 17; Season 15 Set for 2026

The War Between the Land and the Sea Set for December (Disney+: 2026)

Bat-Fam Opening Title Sequence Features Music by Patrick Stump (VIDEO)

Doctor Who-Dunit? Blame Game Begins: BBC, Disney, Trump/MAGA & More

Stranger Things 5 Official Trailer: The Battle for Hawkins Begins

STARZ Unleashes Spartacus: House of Ashur Green & Red Band Trailers

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E03 Preview: "Young Sheldon" Vibes

Ghosts Season 5: Enjoy Our S05E03: "Halloween 5: The Mummy" Preview

Matlock Season 2: Check Out Our S02E04: "Piece of My Heart" Preview

Elsbeth Season 3: Here's Our Updated S03E04: "Ick, a Bod" Preview

