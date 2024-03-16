Doctor Who, X-Men '97, Ms. Marvel, AHS & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: American Horror Story, bctv daily dispatch, Bill Maher, doctor who, don lemon, elon musk, ms marvel, smiling friends, stranger things 5, the boys, X-Men '97

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Colin Jost & Michael Che/Jameson Irish Whiskey, Bill Maher, WWE/AEW, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, FX's American Horror Story: Delicate, Prime Video's The Boys, Don Lemon/Elon Musk, Among Us, Disney+'s Ms. Marvel, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, BBC's Doctor Who, Power Rangers' Amy Jo Johnson & Austin St. John, My Hero Academia/NBA, NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, March 16, 2024:

Celebrate St. Patrick's Eve with Colin Jost, Michael Che & Jameson

New HBO Deal Means Bill Maher Can Stop Crying Over Being "Canceled"

WWE SmackDown: The Rock's Bloody Present for Cody Rhodes' Mom (VIDEO)

RuPaul's Drag Race Seasons 16 Ep. 11 Preview: Queens Go Corporate

Bleeding Cool Launches "Has CM Punk Tried to Fight Anyone Today?"

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Stars Discuss THAT Michonne Moment

AEW Rampage Preview: Wrestling World Braces for Mercedes Moné Fallout

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo, Marvel Studios "Parted Ways": Brad Winderbaum

Stranger Things 5 BTS Looks: David Harbour/Hopper Sighting & More

American Horror Story: Delicate Goes BTS of Kim Kardashian Makeover

The Boys: Eric Kripke Posts Season 4 Update, Possible Cupcake Spoiler?

Don Lemon Shares Elon Musk Interview Clips; "Pompous Fool": Musk

Among Us: Park, Johnson, Nicole Brown, Wood Join Animated Series Cast

Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Wants Kamala Khan Joining MCU's X-Men

Smiling Friends S02: Cusack, Hadel Offering Special Look at WonderCon

Doctor Who Showrunner Chris Chibnall Auctions Rights To First Novel

Doctor Who Returns May 10th on Disney+; May 11th on BBC One, Player

Power Rangers: Amy Jo Johnson No Fan of Austin St. John's Latest Idea

My Hero Academia/NBA Fashion Line Now Available at Crunchyroll Store

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Peretti Shares "Special Episode" Cast Reunion Look

