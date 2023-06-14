Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

Eddie Kingston and WIll Ospreay Return on AEW Dynamite to Betray WWE

Eddie Kingston and Will Ospreay return on AEW Dynamite to further infuriate The Chadster! 😠 AEW continues its crusade against WWE!💪🔥

🚨🚨🚨 Just when The Chadster thought AEW couldn't find more ways to enrage him, Tony Khan managed the ultimate cheesing with tonight's AEW Dynamite main event. 😠 That's right, folks: both Eddie Kingston and Will Ospreay returned in dramatic fashion, and The Chadster is beyond angered about yet another occurrence with AEW. The Chadster almost thought he caught a break with Tony Khan not making any huge announcements for the first time in weeks, only for him to turn around and pull this dang bs at the end of the show. The Chadster is just so cheesed off. 🔥

Let's talk about the main event of tonight's AEW Dynamite, "that wrestling show" made to undermine WWE (boo!). 🙁 The Blackpool Combat Club (BCC) clashed with The Elite in an exciting match (at least for those blind AEW fans 😒). The battle raged with high-flying maneuvers, brutal power moves, and heart-stopping close calls, but ultimately, The Young Bucks and Adam Page emerged victorious after adamantly defeating the BCC. 🏆 The upsetting part comes next.

EDDIE KINGSTON is BACK! And old rivalries have simmered RIGHT back up to the surface!

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/bUBLrrf1fE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Post-match, Eddie Kingston came charging to the ring like an enraged bull, attacking BCC members and saving The Elite. The drama of his friendship with Jon Moxley and the Young Bucks adds some "interesting" drama, which is the last thing AEW needs. 😡 To top it all off, Will Ospreay appeared out of nowhere, attacking Kenny Omega with a vicious kick to the face and a Stormbreaker! Ospreay's presence is a sick, manipulative way to trick people into getting excited for the upcoming Forbidden Door PPV, where Ospreay will challenge Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship. 🤮

When Kingston appeared on the screen, The Chadster was so outraged that he threw his White Claw seltzer at the television. 📺💥 Bam! While still arguing with Keighleyanne about who would clean it up, Ospreay suddenly showed up, and The Chadster just couldn't take it! The Chadster had to run to the kitchen to get another White Claw to throw at the television in protest. 😤🍹 As Keighleyanne went back to texting that guy Gary, The Chadster couldn't help but wonder how long Tony Khan can keep pulling these disrespectful stunts.

Absolute mayhem has been unleashed as Konosuke Takeshita blindsides Eddie Kingston and Kenny Omega takes aim at Takeshita, but Will Ospreay sets the tone for Forbidden Door!

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@takesoup | @KennyOmegaManX | @WillOspreay pic.twitter.com/5Rx0KyFfeb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

These returns, especially Eddie Kingston – a popular babyface who the AEW crowd identifies with – and Will Ospreay – a huge star from NJPW, undoubtedly are part of Tony Khan's master plan to weaken WWE, which is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. It's as if they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

So, there you have it, loyal readers. Another week, another heart-wrenching AEW Dynamite episode that leaves The Chadster deep in fury and disgust. The Chadster will be back tomorrow morning to talk about more of the atrocities AEW Dynamite committed tonight. Until then, keep fighting the good fight against Tony Khan and his blatant disregard for what professional wrestling *should* be. 👊

