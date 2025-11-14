Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Fallout, Monarch: Legacy on Monsters, The Beauty: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Beauty, Poker Face, The Elephant, Fallout, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Taylor Swift, Reacher, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today…

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, November 14th, 2025:

Death Stranding Isolations Announced For Disney+ in 2027

SNL 51 Promos: Yang & Hernandez Have "Freaky Friday" Moment & More

The Beauty: FX Networks, Ryan Murphy Series Adapt Gets New Key Art

BBC Apologizes to Trump Over Edit, Doesn't Plan on Writing Him a Check

Jared Padalecki, Anna Fricke Medical Drama Gets CBS Development Room

Smiling Friends S03E06 Preview: Magic Mirrors & Bad Internet Stuff

Talamasca: The Secret Order S01E05 Sneak Peek: Guy Needs Serious Help

SNL UK Lead Producer, Director, Head Writer Named; EP Lorne Michaels

AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts Review: Glorious Violence for the Sickos

Poker Face Not Returning; Peter Dinklage-Led Reboot Being Shopped

Adult Swim's Epic Animated Event "The Elephant" Arrives Dec. 19th

Fallout Season 2 Official Trailer: All Roads Lead to New Vegas

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 Teaser Sets Feb 2026 Return

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Docuseries Chronicles "The End of an Era"

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: Here's Our Updated S02E05 Preview

Reacher Fight Fatigue in The Daily LITG, 13th of November, 2025

South Park, BBC/Trump, Chris Jericho & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Ghosts Season 5: Check Out Our Updated S05E05: "T-Daddy" Preview

Matlock Season 2: Here's Our Updated S02E06: "Harm Reduction" Preview

Elsbeth Season 3: Our S03E06: "Bunker Down" Preview; Guest Star Update

Grim Death and Bill the Electrocuted Criminal Horror Podcast Debuts

Reacher Authors on Their Writing Process, Fans Believing Jack Is Real

