Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Fallout, Monarch: Legacy on Monsters, The Beauty: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Beauty, Poker Face, The Elephant, Fallout, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Taylor Swift, Reacher, and more!
Article Summary
- Get the latest on Fallout Season 2 as the new trailer teases a New Vegas journey.
- Monarch: Legacy of Monsters unveils a Season 2 teaser and a February 2026 return on Apple TV.
- More TV news: FX's The Beauty adaptation, Poker Face reboot, and Adult Swim's The Elephant.
- Explore updates on Reacher, SNL UK, Taylor Swift docuseries, and BBC’s response to Trump in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch.
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL/SNL UK, The Beauty, BBC & Trump, Jared Padalecki, Smiling Friends, Talamasca: The Secret Order, Poker Face, The Elephant, Fallout, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Taylor Swift, Reacher, Matlock, Elsbeth, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, November 14th, 2025:
Death Stranding Isolations Announced For Disney+ in 2027
SNL 51 Promos: Yang & Hernandez Have "Freaky Friday" Moment & More
The Beauty: FX Networks, Ryan Murphy Series Adapt Gets New Key Art
BBC Apologizes to Trump Over Edit, Doesn't Plan on Writing Him a Check
Jared Padalecki, Anna Fricke Medical Drama Gets CBS Development Room
Smiling Friends S03E06 Preview: Magic Mirrors & Bad Internet Stuff
Talamasca: The Secret Order S01E05 Sneak Peek: Guy Needs Serious Help
SNL UK Lead Producer, Director, Head Writer Named; EP Lorne Michaels
AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts Review: Glorious Violence for the Sickos
Poker Face Not Returning; Peter Dinklage-Led Reboot Being Shopped
Adult Swim's Epic Animated Event "The Elephant" Arrives Dec. 19th
Fallout Season 2 Official Trailer: All Roads Lead to New Vegas
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 Teaser Sets Feb 2026 Return
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Docuseries Chronicles "The End of an Era"
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: Here's Our Updated S02E05 Preview
Reacher Fight Fatigue in The Daily LITG, 13th of November, 2025
South Park, BBC/Trump, Chris Jericho & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Ghosts Season 5: Check Out Our Updated S05E05: "T-Daddy" Preview
Matlock Season 2: Here's Our Updated S02E06: "Harm Reduction" Preview
Elsbeth Season 3: Our S03E06: "Bunker Down" Preview; Guest Star Update
Grim Death and Bill the Electrocuted Criminal Horror Podcast Debuts
Reacher Authors on Their Writing Process, Fans Believing Jack Is Real
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!