South Park, BBC/Trump, Chris Jericho & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Article Summary South Park S28E03 tackles Trump/Vance, AI mishaps, and surprise Bluey and Totoro cameos

Major TV updates on SNL, Shōgun Season 2, One Piece, Reacher, and Wednesday headlines

Chris Jericho’s new WWE Butt Kisser gimmick and AEW Blood & Guts preview shake up wrestling

BBC/Trump lawsuit, Bad Bunny at Super Bowl LX, and Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' fate

Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today…

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, November 13th, 2025:

SNL Cast, Host Glen Powell Check In From Wednesday Night's Read-Thru

Shōgun Season 2 Writers, Directors & New/Returning Cast Announced

South Park S28E03: Trump/Vance Sex, Bluey Testifies, Totoro & More

Webtoon, Warner Bros. Animation Teaming Up For Webcomics Adapts

South Park S28E03: "Sora Not Sorry" Preview: Butters' AI Goes Awry

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Canceled; Ends with Season 2

24 Revival: Howard Gordon Confirms Jack Bauer Return "In Process"

AEW Blood & Guts Preview: El Presidente's Guide to Cage Warfare

Chris Jericho Debuts Sad New Gimmick: WWE Butt Kisser

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2: "Everything Changes" Thursday

The Hunting Party Season 2 Premieres Jan. 8th, Moves to Thursdays

Nomad: Jason Momoa, Kurt Sutter Team for Apple TV Outlaw Biker Series

SNL 51 Host Glen Powell's Feelin' It – And Then He REALLY Feels It

Dallas Cowboys Co-Owner: "Awesome" Having Bad Bunny at Super Bowl LX

BBC Lawsuit Update: Donald Trump Believes It's His "Obligation" to Sue

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Docuseries Trailer Debuts This Thursday

One Piece: Into the Grand Line Preview: Smoker Rolls Into Loguetown

Reacher Fight Fatigue in The Daily LITG, 12th of November, 2025

Wednesday: Catherine Zeta-Jones Wants Danny DeVito for Cousin Itt

Alien: Earth, The Rookie, South Park & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

