Posted in: Comics, TV | Tagged: book of carol, Daryl Dixon, newlitg, walking dead

Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol in The Daily LITG, 30th March, 2024

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about stuff.

Article Summary 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol' leads Bleeding Cool traffic.

Still buzzing, 'The Book of Carol' gets its own LITG Daily spotlight.

Top ten Daily LITG stories feature comics, TV, and crossovers.

Yearly LITG recap touches on past popular stories and expansions.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And expect the news to start dropping on Monday.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol top the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Your Missing Batman Page

LITG two years ago, Victor Hargreeves

LITG three years ago, Jerry & Jeffrey

LITG four years ago, X-Men was getting statues again.

And original plans for Iron Man 3's villain came out.

LITG five years ago – Bendis changed an ending

And Superboy was getting older.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Gary Chaloner, creator of Jackaroo, artist on Planet Of The Apes.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!