Star Trek/Sweden, Jensen Ackles/"Dead City" & More BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Watchmen/Louis Gossett Jr., TWD: Dead City, Invincible, The Rookie, Star Trek: Prodigy, AHS: Delicate & more!

Article Summary Louis Gossett Jr. honored, Star Trek: Prodigy & Kurtzman's Star Trek future insights.

Deep dive into TWD: Dead City & Jensen Ackles potential involvement.

Sweden's Star Trek "First Contact" moment & Jonathan Frakes's reaction.

The Umbrella Academy wraps post-production & Doctor Who plans big Easter preview.

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, March 30, 2024:

Young Sheldon: Jim Parsons' Sheldon Return "Very Weird," "Very Sweet"

Watchmen: Damon Lindelof Honors Louis Gossett Jr. in Heartfelt Post

Fraggle Rock Puppeteers: Elmo/Larry David Incident "Super Dangerous"

The Walking Dead: JDM, Jensen Ackles Discussed "Dead City" Appearance

Can We Just Finish One Story? Our Review Of WWE 2K24

AEW Rampage Preview: Start Your Weekend Off Wrong

RuPaul's Drag Race S16Ep13 "First Lewk": Hunky Drag Queen Makeovers

Invincible S02E07 Recasts Ezra Miller; Here's Who Voiced D.A. Sinclair

American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two: Evil's Ready to Deliver

What We Do in the Shadows S06: Exterior Mansion Filming Wraps & More

Dropout Announces New Original Comedy Show: Smartypants

Orphan Black: Echoes Teaser: Lucy Needs to Figure Out Who They Are

Star Trek: Kurtzman on Franchise's Future Amid Paramount Uncertainty

Doctor Who: New Season 1 Trailer, 8 Episode Titles Revealed on Sunday

Iron Fist Star Finn Jones Teasing MCU Return or Feeling Nostalgic?

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 6 "Secrets and Lies" Overview Released

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 French Stream No Leak: "Miscommunication"

Dark Side of the Ring Season 5 Ep. 5 Spotlights Harley Race (TRAILER)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Premieres March 30th

Star Trek: Sweden Makes "First Contact" with NATO; Frakes Approves

Doctor Who: Chibnall, Netflix Adapting Agatha Christie's "Seven Dials"

The Umbrella Academy Final Season Post-Production Officially Wraps

Euphoria, 3 Body Problem, X-Men '97, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

