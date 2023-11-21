Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, gen v, invincible, Night Court, rick and morty, squid game, The Penguin, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, yellowjackets

Invincible, Doctor Who, The Penguin, Gen V & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Night Court, Gen V, Invincible, The Walking Dead: TOWL, Squid Game, Rick and Morty, and more!

Article Summary Welcome to Bleeding Cool's BCTV Daily Dispatch for November 21, 2023.

Today, we're looking at Max's The Penguin, USA Network's WWE Raw, BBC's Doctor Who, NBC's "Law & Order"/"Chicago" Shows, NBC's Night Court, and Prime Video's Gen V.

In addition, Prime Video's Invincible, DesiQuest, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, and Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen.

And let's nor forget Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Showtime's Yellowjackets, Dragon Ball Z/G FUEL, Crunchyroll/Anime NYC - and more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Max's The Penguin, USA Network's WWE Raw, BBC's Doctor Who, NBC's "Law & Order"/"Chicago" Shows, NBC's Night Court, Prime Video's Gen V, Prime Video's Invincible, DesiQuest, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen, Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Showtime's Yellowjackets, Dragon Ball Z/G FUEL, Crunchyroll/Anime NYC & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Penguin, Doctor Who, Night Court, Gen V, Invincible, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Squid Game: The Challenge, Rick and Morty, Yellowjackets, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, November 20, 2023:

The Penguin: Colin Farrell-Starrer Set to Resume Production Next Week

WWE Raw Preview: The Real Wrestling Show Strikes Back

Doctor Who: RTD, David Tennant Preview 60th Anniversary Eps (VIDEO)

Law & Order, Chicago Series Returning to NBC in January 2024: Details

Night Court Holiday Ep Set for December 23rd; Returns January 2024

Gen V Cast, Soldier Boy, Homelander & More: Season 1 Blooper Reel

Invincible Season 2 Ep. 4 Promo Comes with "Emotional Damage" Warning

DesiQuest: Anjali Bhimani Talks Live-Play RPGs, Dream Projects & More

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Brandt Offers More Pearl Intel

Jujutsu Kaisen S02E17 "Thunderclap, Part 2": Megumi, Sukuna Spotlight

Squid Game: The Challenge Sneak Peek Spotlights Mother/Son Dilemma

Rick and Morty Voice Actors on Replacing Roiland, Critics & More

Yellowjackets: Jane Widdop on Laura Lee's Journey, Season 3 Wish

Dragon Ball Z, G FUEL Unleash Frieza Saga Energy Formula Collection

Crunchyroll Rolls Out New & Returning Anime Series at Anime NYC

Booster Gold, Rick Grimes/Michonne Return & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!