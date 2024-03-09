Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, halloween, invincible, jon cryer, king of the hill, michael rosenbaum, pretty little liars: summer school, saturday night live, superman, The Walking Dead, you

Invincible, Superman, The Walking Dead & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: King of the Hill, Michael Rosenbaum/Jon Cryer, SNL, TWD: The Ones Who Live, You, Invincible, Superman & more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Hulu's King of the Hill, Michael Rosenbaum/Jon Cryer, NBC's Saturday Night Live, AEW/WWE, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, NBC's Suits: L.A., Prime Video's Invincible, Netflix's You, Halloween, DC Studios' Superman, Adult Swim's My Adventures With Superman, Max's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Max's Our Flag Means Death, Crypt TV/Meta's The Faceless Lady, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: King of the Hill, Michael Rosenbaum/Jon Cryer, Saturday Night Live, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Invincible, You, Halloween, Superman, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, March 9, 2024:

King of the Hill: Pamela Adlon Talks Revival, Losing Johnny Hardwick

Crisis: Michael Rosenbaum & Jon Cryer's Lex Luthors Nearly Met

Saturday Night Live: Brolin, Grande & Fineman: The SNL Promo Bloopers

AEW Rampage Preview: Why It's Another Tony Khan Disaster

RuPaul's Drag Race S16E10 "Werq the World" Preview: Making a Statement

WWE SmackDown Preview: "Outlaw People's Champ" Has Something to Say

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: AMC Releases Ep. 3 "Bye" Trailer

Suits: L.A. Pilot Taps Troy Winbush as Guest Star; Series Recurring

WWE Surpasses 100 Million YouTube Subscribers; AEW Has 4 Million

Invincible Season 2 Part 2: Cecil Stedman Wants YOU for The GDA

US Express Joins WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024

You Season 5: Madeline Brewer Joins Cast, Causes "Nostalgia" in Joe?

Halloween TV Series Will Focus Around Original Film – But Should It?

Superman: James Gunn Thanks Svalbard for Filming Week (VIDEO)

My Adventures With Superman Producer Writes Tie-In Comic as Season 1.5

Pretty Little Liars: Bailee Madison on "Summer School," PLL Universe

Saturday Night Live Needs Response to GOP State of the Union Response

Star Trek: Picard: Matalas Wanted Kate Mulgrew/Janeway Return & More

Our Flag Means Death Has "Reached the End of the Road": David Jenkins

Eli Roth, Crypt TV Making First Scripted Meta Series The Faceless Lady

Fallout, The Flash, McAfee/Smith, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

