James Gunn/DCU, One Piece & Sons of Anarchy: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? James Gunn/DC Studios, Netflix's WWE Raw, ABC's High Potential, NBC's SNL, Hulu's Family Guy, HBO's It: Welcome to Derry, Netflix's One Piece, Netflix's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, WWE/John Cena, YouTube's Reading Rainbow, Netflix's Monster, BBC's Doctor Who, Apple TV+'s Pluribus, FX's Sons of Anarchy, Cassandra Peterson, aka Elvira, ABC's Family Matters, BBC's Vigil, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, October 1, 2025:

James Gunn, DC Studios & The Case of the Secret DCU TV Project: Update

Sons of Anarchy: Charlie Hunnam Was "Really Proud" of Seasons 6 & 7

WWE Raw Review: Wrestling Joy So Pure You'll Lose Consciousness

High Potential: Our Updated S02E03: "Eleven Minutes" Preview & More

SNL Welcomes 7 New Writers Ahead of This Weekend's Season 51 Return

Family Guy: Hulu Drops Official Trailer for 2025 Halloween Special

It: Welcome to Derry, The Town Everyone's Dying to See (TEASER)

One Piece Season 2 Poster Sees The Crew Tackling Reverse Mountain

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Sneak Peek: Sam's Mission Goes Offline

John Cena's Last Match Officially Set for December 13 at WWE SNME

Reading Rainbow: LeVar Burton-Hosted PBS Series Rebooted for Kidzuko

Monster Season 4 Focusing on Lizzie Borden & Others, Murphy Clarifies

Doctor Who Showrunner Steven Moffat Nearly Brought Back The Rani

Pluribus Official Teaser: It's Time to Take Out The Trash, Carol

Cassandra Peterson Talks Elvira's Cookbook from Hell, Iconic Career

Family Matters: White Found Steve Urkel's Alter Ego Stefan "Boring"

Apex Legends: Frankie Kevich on TV Series Hopes, VelociPastor 2 & More

Vigil: BBC's Hit Cop Show Now Filming, New Cast Joins Jones & Leslie

