Peacemaker, Tracker/Ackles, Bridgerton & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Peacemaker, Doctor Who, Taylor Swift, Tracker, Solar Opposites, TWD: Daryl Dixon, SNL, Bridgerton, and more!
Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO Max's Peacemaker, Netflix's WWE Raw, BBC's Doctor Who, CBS's Elsbeth, Taylor Swift/Seth Meyers, CBS's Tracker, ABC's High Potential, Hulu's Solar Opposites, Star Trek/Rose Parade, Netflix's Ransom Canyon, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, KPop Demon Hunters & Jimmy Fallon, NBC's SNL, Netflix's Bridgerton, Disney+'s Vision Quest, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Peacemaker, Doctor Who, Elsbeth, Taylor Swift & Seth Meyers, Tracker, High Potential, Solar Opposites, Star Trek & Rose Parade, Ransom Canyon, TWD: Daryl Dixon, KPop Demon Hunters, SNL, Bridgerton, Vision Quest, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, September 30, 2025:
Peacemaker S02 Finale Will "More Than Tease" DCU's Future: James Gunn
WWE Raw Preview: IC Title on the Line as WWE Crushes AEW Tonight
Doctor Who: Billie Piper/Next Doctor Theory "Old Malarky": Colin Baker
Elsbeth Season 3 Ep. 2: "Doll Day Afternoon" Overview, Images Released
Taylor Swift, Seth Meyers Set for Late-Night "Tay/Kover" Next Week
Tracker S03E02 "Leverage": New Justin Hartley, Jensen Ackles Images
High Potential Season 2: S02E05 "Content Warning" Overview Released
Solar Opposites Final Season Trailer Teases One Filthy Happy Ending
Star Trek 60: "Space for Everybody" Rose Parade Float Design Revealed
Ransom Canyon Season 2 Production Begins; Patricia Clarkson Joins
Peacemaker S02E07: "Like a Keith in the Night" Playlist Tracks Added
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E05: "Limbo" Image Gallery Released
KPop Demon Hunters Singers Set for "Tonight Show"; Performing "Golden"
SNL Season 51 Premiere Teaser Welcomes Bad Bunny, Doja Cat
Bridgerton Season 4 Key Art Spotlights Yerin Ha's "Lady in Silver"
The Walking Dead: Reedus, McBride on Defining Daryl/Carol Relationship
Frankie Kevich on Living Voiceovers, Suits LA, Apex Legends & More
Bad Bunny, The Boys/Supernatural & Doctor Who: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Vision Quest Will Tackle "Intergenerational Trauma" Themes: Bettany
