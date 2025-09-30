Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Peacemaker, Tracker/Ackles, Bridgerton & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Peacemaker, Doctor Who, Taylor Swift, Tracker, Solar Opposites, TWD: Daryl Dixon, SNL, Bridgerton, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO Max's Peacemaker, Netflix's WWE Raw, BBC's Doctor Who, CBS's Elsbeth, Taylor Swift/Seth Meyers, CBS's Tracker, ABC's High Potential, Hulu's Solar Opposites, Star Trek/Rose Parade, Netflix's Ransom Canyon, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, KPop Demon Hunters & Jimmy Fallon, NBC's SNL, Netflix's Bridgerton, Disney+'s Vision Quest, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Peacemaker, Doctor Who, Elsbeth, Taylor Swift & Seth Meyers, Tracker, High Potential, Solar Opposites, Star Trek & Rose Parade, Ransom Canyon, TWD: Daryl Dixon, KPop Demon Hunters, SNL, Bridgerton, Vision Quest, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, September 30, 2025:

Peacemaker S02 Finale Will "More Than Tease" DCU's Future: James Gunn

WWE Raw Preview: IC Title on the Line as WWE Crushes AEW Tonight

Doctor Who: Billie Piper/Next Doctor Theory "Old Malarky": Colin Baker

Elsbeth Season 3 Ep. 2: "Doll Day Afternoon" Overview, Images Released

Taylor Swift, Seth Meyers Set for Late-Night "Tay/Kover" Next Week

Tracker S03E02 "Leverage": New Justin Hartley, Jensen Ackles Images

High Potential Season 2: S02E05 "Content Warning" Overview Released

Solar Opposites Final Season Trailer Teases One Filthy Happy Ending

Star Trek 60: "Space for Everybody" Rose Parade Float Design Revealed

Ransom Canyon Season 2 Production Begins; Patricia Clarkson Joins

Peacemaker S02E07: "Like a Keith in the Night" Playlist Tracks Added

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E05: "Limbo" Image Gallery Released

KPop Demon Hunters Singers Set for "Tonight Show"; Performing "Golden"

SNL Season 51 Premiere Teaser Welcomes Bad Bunny, Doja Cat

Bridgerton Season 4 Key Art Spotlights Yerin Ha's "Lady in Silver"

The Walking Dead: Reedus, McBride on Defining Daryl/Carol Relationship

Frankie Kevich on Living Voiceovers, Suits LA, Apex Legends & More

Bad Bunny, The Boys/Supernatural & Doctor Who: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Vision Quest Will Tackle "Intergenerational Trauma" Themes: Bettany

