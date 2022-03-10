Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Preview: Deena Calls Lauren "The B-Word"

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, leader of a Latin American dictatorship and Bleeding Cool's official television correspondent for MTV's Jersey Shore family of reality TV shows. Normally, I don't have a lot of time in my busy schedule of crushing my opposition and oppressing my people, but when I saw the preview for tonight's episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, I just had to tell you about it. In this preview of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 10 "Best Party Planner Ever," Deena calls Lauren the B-word. Yes, comrades, it was very shocking. Why would Deena call Lauren… "bougie?" Haw haw haw haw!

As you know if you have been following my recaps of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation — and if you haven't, my secret police may need to pay you a visit and haul you off to a camp for reeducation — you know that Lauren must have really pissed off someone on the crew because she is getting a terrible edit this season. MTV has shown Lauren snap her fingers at a waitress and clash repeatedly with Deena, easily the most likable of the women on Jersey Shore. Reactions from the other cast members show they've all been bottling up some resentment toward Lauren. As a result, formerly beloved for her role in helping The Situation turn his life around, things have turned around for Mrs. Situation, who finds herself the current object of fan hatred.

And things are only likely to get worse as tensions between Deena and Lauren heat up when the cast takes to the seas to part on a house yacht on this week's episode, a yacht which Deena suggests Lauren will love because of how bougie it is. And then the fireworks begin. Personally, I don't allow fireworks in my country because too often I have heard them and assumed it was a coup attempt, and then I have to mobilize my guards and destroy some rebels, and it's a whole big thing, comrades.

Anyway, you can watch a preview of tonight's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation below.

Deena's doing the Jersey turnpike. Vinny's doing the worm. Nicole's doing cartwheels. Yeah, this episode is a PARTY. 🎉 Don't miss a new #JSFamilyVacation tomorrow at 8/7c on MTV. #JSFamilyVacation is new tomorrow night at 8/7c on MTV. pic.twitter.com/mVeU6mCQMQ — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) March 9, 2022 Show Full Tweet