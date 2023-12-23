Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Joe Rogan, Night Court, rick and morty, stranger things 5, superman legacy, Supernatural, The Venture Bros, what if

Joe Rogan, Supernatural, Venture Bros. & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, Supernatural, Night Court, Doctor Who, What If...?, Joe Rogan, The Venture Bros., and more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Supernatural/Jensen Ackles & Jared Padalecki, AEW, NBC's Night Court, BBC's Doctor Who, Netflix's Star Trek: Prodigy, DC Studios' Superman: Legacy, Disney+'s What If…?, Joe Rogan, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Venture Bros 2023 Holiday Song, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, December 23, 2023:

Rick and Morty Season 7: Looking Back at Best All-Around Season So Far

Supernatural Return Happening? "Stay Tuned on That": Jensen Ackles

AEW Rampage Holiday Bash: How and Why Not to Watch

Doctor Who: Gatwa Shows Off Classic Look; Our "Hooded Figure" Theory

Night Court: Melissa Rauch Shares Festive Holiday Episode Reminder

Star Trek: Prodigy Epic Season 1 Trailer Reminder of Netflix Debut

Superman: Legacy: Gunn Confirms March 2024 Start; No Fan of Logline

What If…? Season 2 Preview: Howard's Business Might Be Picking Up

Joe Rogan Fact-Checked During Show Over Biden/Trump Misinformation

Stranger Things 5: Joe Keery Teases Final Season – No Words, All Face

Star Trek: SNW/LD: Peck, Gooding on Crossover Fun w/ Quaid, Newsome

The Venture Bros 2023 Holiday Song "Merry Xmas Everybody" Released

Doctor Who: Gatwa Wants Beyoncé; Christmas Special Footage, Images

Star Trek: Picard: Jeri Ryan Felt "More Personally Connected" to Seven

Doctor Who, Schneider/Biden, What If…? & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

