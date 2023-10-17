Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

Judgment Day Wins Back Tag Titles on WWE Raw Putting AEW to Shame

Auughh man! WWE Raw outdoes itself as Judgment Day regains Tag titles, leaving AEW in the dust. Time to pack it up, Tony Khan! 😏

The Chadster is practically bursting with joy to talk about the epic mayhem last night on WWE Raw. In what can only be called a bonafide, high stakes slobberknocker, Judgment Day regained the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships in the main event. 👑👏 Seriously, the WWE Universe simply couldn't get enough of Finn Balor and Damian Priest displaying such dominance in the ring.

Auughh man! So unfair! How can AEW even think of replicating this? 🤔 AEW should honestly just throw in the towel. Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business if he thinks anything over there at AEW can ever compete with the unadulterated, pure, professional wrestling goodness that is WWE. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

Now let's rewind a bit for those who missed it. The night kicked off with Sami Zayn showing genuine heartache that his buddy, Kevin Owens, was traded to WWE Smackdown. 🥺 He poured his emotions out in the ring, and was still feeling upset with Jey Uso backstage. However, due to the power of friendship, despite all the baggage related to Sami and Jey's time in The Bloodline and Uso's trade to WWE Raw prompting Owens to have to leave, Sami was able to put aside his anger and hug it out with his friend. This is the kind of deep storytelling AEW could never pull-off…go ahead, and prove The Chadster wrong! 😏

Fast forward to the main event and there's Finn Balor and Damian Priest of Judgment Day vying for the tag team belts against defending champions Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. Sami, playing the steadfast friend, stood by on ring-side, ready to deter any Judgment Day interference. 🏆 But then, the unthinkable happened! Jimmy Uso gatecrashed the party, thwarting his brother Jey's defenses and costing the champions their titles. 🎭

Now let's take a moment to recognize Triple H and the entire WWE production team who left no stone unturned to make this tag team match the exquisite spectacle that it was. Bravo! 👏 The sheer magnitude of this victory for Judgment Day redefined what tag team wrestling is capable of.

AEW fans can only dream of such thrills.😴 They're stuck watching mediocre bouts happening in uninspiring, half-empty venues, with none of the charm and grandeur typical of WWE. Unlike AEW, WWE knows how to captivate its audience with high stakes drama and action. Pack it up, Tony Khan. You're not in the same league! 😂👌

From where The Chadster's sitting in his trusty, red Mazda Miata, it becomes unmistakably clear that AEW could never measure up to the brilliance of WWE. 🚘 Viewing such exquisite wrestling storytelling was like listening to 'All Star' from Smash Mouth 🎵; a timeless classic that simply cannot be recreated!

Mic drop🎤— WWE Raw wins this round, and every round. Who knows, maybe Tony Khan will come to his senses and stop messing with good, ol' WWE wrestling. 🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️ Don't forget to share this post in your wrestling circles, and stay tuned for more hard-hitting truths from The Chadster! 😎🔥

