Posted in: Comics, TV | Tagged: boyd crowder, newlitg

Bringing Back Boyd Crowder in The Daily LITG, 6th September 2023

It's time to bring back Boyd Crowder to Justified. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read about stuff.

It's time to bring back Boyd Crowder to Justified. As no matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Bringing Back Boyd Crowder

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Howard Stern Vs Sarah Michelle Gellar

LITG two years ago, Chinese Culture in Shang-Chi

LITG three years ago, The Boys, The Boys

LITG four years ago, buying a comic shop

LITG five years ago, our first look at Captain Marvel

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Sergio Aragonés, creator of Groo The Wanderer.

creator of Groo The Wanderer. Mike Zeck, artist on Secret Wars, Punisher, Captain America, co-creator of Damned.

artist on Secret Wars, Punisher, Captain America, co-creator of Damned. Brian Clopper , creator of The Heebie-Jeebies, Monster Pals, Norton The Vampire, Graham The Gargoyle, Space Babies, and Cartoonists in the Classroom.

, creator of The Heebie-Jeebies, Monster Pals, Norton The Vampire, Graham The Gargoyle, Space Babies, and Cartoonists in the Classroom. Simon Sanchez of Trauma Comics.

of Trauma Comics. Kyle Overkill, host of Pages and Panels

host of Pages and Panels Marcus King of Mad Ox Games & Comics, London, Kentucky

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Lee Marrs, creator of The Further Fattening Adventures of Pudge, Girl Blimp, writer on Crazy, Wonder Woman, Zatanna, Indiana Jones.

creator of The Further Fattening Adventures of Pudge, Girl Blimp, writer on Crazy, Wonder Woman, Zatanna, Indiana Jones. Arvell Jones, artist on All-Star Squadron, Kobalt, Hardware, Captain America.

artist on All-Star Squadron, Kobalt, Hardware, Captain America. Cathy Lee Guisewite , creator of Cathy.

, creator of Cathy. Bob Chapman , of Graphitti Designs.

, of Graphitti Designs. Stuart Gould of comics printers, publishers and distributors, UK Comics Creative.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. Email Address



If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Boyd Crowder Boyd Crowder Boyd Crowder Boyd Crowder Boyd Crowder

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!