Kevin Can F**k Himself: Raymond Lee on AMC Series, Allison/Sam & More

Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to chat with Raymond Lee, who plays Sam, an old love interest and current distraction for Allison, from Kevin Can F**k Himself on AMC. Lee's television experience ranges from Mozart in the Jungle, to Prodigal Son, to an upcoming film appearance in Top Gun: Maverick. Below, our discussion ranges from working alongside Annie Murphy (Allison) to the complexities in portraying their on-screen relationship.

Bleeding Cool: In Kevin Can F**k Himself, you play as Sam, an old flame of Allison's. How do you approach the complexities of their relationship?

Raymond Lee: I begin by looking at the beginnings of their relationship and how feverish and thrilling the hookups at the restaurant must've been. And then layer in the miscommunication or perhaps the life choices that must've factored into the breakup of these two. Then, we find them in the here and now. Both married, both still attracted to each other, and then I take all those givens and let the characters sort of inform the rest.

BC: Sam brings out a specific side of Allison when they're together. Why do you think that is?

RL: I think Allison is reminded of a simpler time with Sam. When perhaps she didn't feel as weighed down with life in general and is finding that same sort of thrill that came with being young and hooking up.

BC: Acting alongside Annie Murphy (Allison), has there been a favorite moment from working with her on set?

RL: Annie is pretty much the most rad person you can ask for in a scene partner and friend. We had a lot of fun with finding awfully awkward ways to make out and remove each other's clothes. It's nice to work with someone who can make light of those situations- situations that have the possibility of becoming actually awkward.

BC: Personally, are there any aspects or traits from your character that you identify with?

RL: I've managed to find some similarities with trying to run a sinking ship of a diner and trying to navigate a successful acting career. Both require utter self-belief and a healthy dose of delusion.

BC: Without giving any spoilers, what has been your favorite moment from this season?

RL: I have many but breaking into the multi-cam world for the first time was a lot of fun. Working in single-camera felt like shooting an indie at times, especially with a stripped-down crew due to COVID. But stepping into multi-cam felt a bit grand. Felt like a stage performance especially when the laughers were present.

BC: If your character was to watch an episode of Kevin Can F**k Himself, what do you think his reaction would be?

RL: He would think, "Holy sh*t, I hope Sam never gets caught!"

Honestly, I would have a similar reaction to Sam. A good job playing a character to both cheer for while also maintaining a level of concern about the future. It was great talking to Lee, and audiences can catch up on Kevin Can F**k Himself on AMC+, with new episodes airing a week before they do on AMC.

