Lanterns, Suits LA, Spider-Man, Malone/Gillis: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Post Malone & Shane Gillis, YFN Spider-Man, The Boys, Lanterns, The Diplomat, The Rookie, Suits LA, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Post Malone & Shane Gillis, Disney+'s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, NBC's SNL, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, Prime Video's The Boys, HBO's Lanterns, Netflix's Sakamoto Days, CBS's Ghosts, STARZ's Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Netflix's The Diplomat, ABC's The Rookie, NBC's Suits LA, CBS's 97th Grammys, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Post Malone & Shane Gillis, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, The Boys, Lanterns, Sakamoto Days, Ghosts, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, The Diplomat, The Rookie, Suits LA, 97th Grammys, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, January 25, 2025:

Super Bowl LIX: Post Malone, Shane Gillis Are Looking for a Party

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Peter Parker, Spider-Snack

SNL Star Chloe Fineman Has "No Regrets" Over Calling Out Elon Musk

RuPaul's Drag Race S17E04 Preview/Guide: Can Our Queens Carry a Tune?

The Boys: Jack Quaid Thanks Billy Joel for "Greatest Day of My Life"

Lanterns: DC Studios' HBO Series Taps Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro

Sakamoto Days S01E03 "Welcome to Sugar Park": Amusement Park Assassins

Ghosts Season 4 E10: "The Not-So-Silent Partner" Sneak Peeks Released

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 Set for March Premiere (IMAGES)

The Diplomat: Whitford, Janney Set for Season 3 "West Wing" Reunion

The Boys: Sterling K. Brown Explains Why He Passed on Series Role

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Episode Schedule Released

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 2 Ratings: More Good News for ABC, Hulu

Suits LA: NBC Releases Trailer for Stephen Amell-Starring Spinoff

Grammys: Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Benson Boone & More Performing

Spider-Man, Righteous Gemstones, Triumph & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

