Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Spider-Man, Righteous Gemstones, Triumph & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Righteous Gemstones, SNL, Spider-Man, Section 31, Reacher, The Daily Show/Triumph, The Rookie, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO's The Righteous Gemstones, Author Michael Connelly's Nightshade, NBC's SNL, Disney+'s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, AEW/WWE, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Section 31, Peacock's Ted, Prime Video's Reacher, Super Bowl LIX: SZA & Kendrick Lamar, HBO's Lanterns, DC Studios' Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Comedy Central's The Daily Show & Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, ABC's The Rookie, AnimEigo's Bubblegum Crisis, ABC's The 97th Oscars, Crunchyroll's Attack on Titan, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Righteous Gemstones, SNL, YFN Spider-Man, Section 31, Ted, Reacher, Lanterns, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, The Daily Show & Triumph, The Rookie, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, January 24, 2025:

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4: HBO Releases Final Season Looks

Nightshade: Bosch Author Michael Connelly Reveals New Novel's Covers

SNL 50: Timothée Chalamet Has Creepy Song Dedication for Sarah Sherman

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Previews Charlie Cox's Daredevil

AEW Dynamite Review: Started Off Badly and Got Even Worse

Section 31 Star Michelle Yeoh on Star Trek Love, "Discovery" Surprise

Ted Season 2: Seth MacFarlane Announces Production Wraps Today

Reacher Season 3 Preview Images: Jack Wasn't a Part of Anyone's Plans

Super Bowl LIX: SZA Set to Join Kendrick Lamar for Halftime Show

Lanterns Star Aaron Pierre on Discovering His Version of John Stewart

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow – James Gunn Shares A Photo From Set

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Team Previews Animated Series

The Righteous Gemstones Ending with Season 4; McBride Talks Final Run

Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music Official Trailer Released

The Daily Show: Triumph Offers Trump Protesters MAGA-Inspired Ideas

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 4 "Darkness Falling" Images Released

Bubblegum Crisis Perfect Collection: AnimEigo Details Special Blu-Ray

SNL: Tracy Morgan on Joining "The Whitest Show in America," Early Days

The 97th Oscars: Here Is Your Complete List of Nominees for This Year

Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK English Dub Hits Theatres Feb 10th

Section 31 Review: Star Trek Film Proves Fun Ride, Hits Familiar Notes

Bosch, Yellowjackets, YFN Spider-Man, WOT & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!