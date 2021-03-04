Lucifer: Lesley-Ann Brandt Thanks Tom Ellis, Will Miss Beating Up PA

We've been keeping a watch on the social media surrounding Netflix's Lucifer as the Tom Ellis-starring series finishes production on its sixth and final season (with news on Season 5B expected soon-ish). And as we've been learning from series star Lesley-Ann Brandt (Maze), the past few days have been a series of heartbreaking "lasts"- from the last wardrobe session to the last training sessions for her last fight scene. Then the emotional levels shifted up to a Spinal Tap-loving 11 when Brandt posted earlier today that she was getting ready to film her final scene with Ellis's Lucifer.

First up, production assistant Cornelius Porter III shared a special moment he had with Ellis while on set- that is, until Brandt caught wind of it and we see how the cliffhanger from Porter's post got "resolved" in Brandt's post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Formally the_model_lawyer (@the_cornelius_porter)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lesley-Ann Brandt (@lesleyannbrandt)

Later, Brandt would take to Twitter to thank Ellis "for everything during action and cut and everything after as well":

What a scene. What a day. Thank you @tomellis17 for everything during action and cut and everything after as well. Forever, Your Mazikeen. 😈 — Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) March 4, 2021

Episode 609 writer Chris Rafferty also took to Twitter to share today's "bittersweet" occasion:

While Lucifans wait for news on the series' return (we mat have given up trying to predict a date), here's a look back at those two special "fan-cam" moments offering brief teases of what fans will be getting when the second half of Season 5 debuts. At the end of the first clip, Chloe Decker wants to know where God (Dennis Haysbert) took his family. In the second clip, viewers get a look back at the first half of the season before a brief look at what's to come- with "dear old dad" God having to ask Lucifer something…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucifer (@lucifernetflix)

Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker in particular. In Part A of season 5, Lucifer's twin brother Michael secretly takes the devil's place on earth while he's back in Hell. Eventually, Lucifer must return and face the mess his brother made with his life. He'll also finally confront his feelings for Chloe, and answer a question fans have been asking since the very beginning: "will they or won't they"?

Last month, Lucifans learned that Merrin Dungey (Big Little Lies, Star Trek: Picard) and Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool, Tragedy Girls) were joining the cast for its final season. Dungey's Sonya is a no-nonsense uniform cop who forms an unlikely bond with Amenadiel. Hildebrand's Rory is a rebellious, angsty, and ready-to-start-some-trouble angel hoping to follow in Lucifer's footsteps. Small problem. It doesn't take too long for Rory to realize Lucifer isn't exactly the devilish big bro she hoped he'd be.

Speaking of the sixth season, how about some intel on the episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have offered over the past few weeks. For our first eight chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/ Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr. / Jen Graham Imada), "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope / Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen / Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine / Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy / Ildy Modrovich), "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope / Julia Fontana), "Save the Devil, Save the World" (DB Woodside / Aiyana White), and "Goodbye, Lucifer" (Kevin Alejandro / Chris Rafferty).