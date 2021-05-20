Moxley and Kinston's Young Bucks Attack Was an Assault on Foot Hygiene

In the world of professional wrestling, few things are as important as foot hygiene. Just ask the Texas Tornado! So when The Chadster was watching AEW Dynamite last night and he saw Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley steal the sneakers of The Young Bucks, obviously The Chadster was appalled and disgusted. Not only because stealing sneakers is a very unscrupulous thing to do, but also because it was totally disgusting!

A subsection of an article headlined "Is it Safe to Share Shoes?" on MessyCloset.com titled "Sharing Shoes is Unhygienic and Unsafe" goes into the dangers of sharing sneakers:

Your feet are a thriving ground for various microbes, most notably fungus. The nails on your toes are the most vulnerable spots. The area between two toes is less vulnerable but still a concern. The most discomforting reality is the fact that fungus can live on in shoes, from flip-flops to work boots. You may not even realize this but you would be actually infecting the person you are sharing your footwear with.

Even worse, the article notes that working in high humidity environments — such as an outdoor arena in Florida — could make the dangers of fungus even greater.

It is true that wet shoes or those who work in environments where there is relatively high humidity or exposure to moisture will be more vulnerable to an excessive growth of fungus. But even those who wear socks all day and work in reasonably clean & hygienic environments will also have fungus on their feet. It is best to not facilitate the spread of such fungus by sharing footwear.

If AEW cannot be trusted to practice proper foot hygiene, how can they be trusted to follow coronavirus safety protocols when allowing a full capacity crowd into AEW Double or Nothing next weekend, or when they return to full touring in July? Clearly, AEW should back off that goal and just wait until The Chadster's beloved WWE returns to full touring first. It's not only the safe thing to do, but it's the right thing to do.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mox and Kingston Stole the Bucks DIORS! The Main Event Ended with a Bang | AEW Dynamite, 5/19/21 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ZwfbxZTDHQ)

