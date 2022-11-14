My Dad Wrote A Porno: British Podcast Set to Sign Off This December

The popular British podcast My Dad Wrote a Porno will be saying goodbye to fans as Jamie Morton, Alice Levine, and James Cooper end their run in December. The podcast has gone on tour in the past and even had a 2019 HBO special in which Morton read a chapter of Belinda Blinked, the book series written by Rocky Flintstone (his father's author name). The beginning of the end starts on November 28th with part one and finishes with part two on December 5th. An interview with Rocky Flintstone himself will close things off on December 12th.

The synopsis for My Dad Wrote a Porno: "Imagine if your Dad wrote a dirty book. Most people would try to ignore it and pretend it had never happened – but not Jamie Morton. Instead, he's decided to read it to the world in this award-winning comedy podcast. With the help of his friends, James Cooper and Alice Levine, Jamie will be reading a chapter each episode and discovering more about his father than he ever bargained for."

My Dad Wrote a Porno broke the news to fans on their Instagram, saying, "We have some news. All bad porn must come to an end. The podcast will be coming to a close with two finale episodes (Mon 28 Nov & Mon 5 Dec) plus a WORLD EXCLUSIVE interview with Mr. Rocky Flintstone himself (Mon 12 Dec). This show has been an absolute dream to make and has surpassed all of our expectations, and we couldn't have done it without you, the Belinkers. Thank you for everything! Whilst this is the end of the podcast, it is not the end of Belinda. Watch this space. We've got plenty to celebrate before we say goodbye, so keep your eyes peeled…" The post was accompanied by a video reel from the hosting trio:

The questionable idea of how sex works, hilarious names & nicknames, and the combination of intimacy and the world of pots & pans marketing make My Dad Wrote a Porno a uniquely funny podcast journey from its very first season. As the queen of pots and pans, Belinda took the podcasting world by storm with her and other characters' respective vaginas (if you know, you know). The podcast's socials indicate much more is left to happen between now and the end of the podcast, so keeping an eye on their accounts may be smart if you're a big fan.