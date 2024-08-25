Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: Crunchyroll, my hero academia, Review, season 7

My Hero Academia Season 7 Ep. 13 Review: Deku Brings It All Together

Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia S07E13: "A Chain of Events, Across the Ages" saw Deku bring the fight to Shigaraki in a very big way.

Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia S07E13: "A Chain of Events, Across the Ages" was a phenomenal installment. From animation to writing, it was, simply put, a chef's kiss. We thought the fight was on, well, things have escalated more so with Deku finally making it to the Coffin in the sky where Shigaraki has been terrorizing and hurting everyone.

As mentioned above, Deku finally makes it to where he was supposed to be in the first place, battling Shigaraki. It was very sweet how he got assistance from Star's team inmaking it in time. I really wish we could have gotten more of Star and them, but I am also glad that was not dragged out. It really is crazy how many heroes we have lost so far. Now we know the heartbreak that was waiting for Deku upon arrival. Destruction and the possible loss of his best friend. However, nothing prepared me for the onslaught of emotions that took over once Deku looked around.

I have to say, the battle started with a bang. I love how you can actually see how much work they put behind this structure and planning ahead. However, once Deku looked around and saw his friends hurt, then Bakugo looked pretty dead, the turn the visuals took was amazing. How Deku's aura turned dark. It really caught up to me at that point how much the show has grown alongside the characters and how dark things have turned. But Deku looked so scary, and Shigaraki was already relishing how out of control he would be with his jumbled-up emotions.

Thankfully, Lemillion was there to remind Deku that not all is lost and that there might still be a sliver of hope for Bakugo. Did I cry? Totally! I had read it, yet it never prepared me for seeing it play out in the anime. It was a very effective scene, and having Mirio there made it ten tons better. Mirio would definitely be making Nighteye proud with how he has managed to be a resource in this battle. Once again, I love when shows commit and actually show the work the characters have put behind this event. This helped Deku keep his mind in the right place, disappointing and surprising Shigaraki with his leveled head and new moves.

Deku then faces Shigaraki/AFO, asking if Shigaraki is still there. Lemillion explains to Deku what went on before and how Shigaraki became frantic when Mirio alluded to Shigaraki not having any friends. This confirms One For All's suspicions, and Nana Shimura realizes that one of Shigaraki's hands looks like Kotaro. This is while Deku remembers a conversation he had about having to make hard decisions sometimes.

The animation in the fights in this episode was amazing. It looked like a video game. I absolutely loved every second of it, and I cannot wait to see Deku go all out. I also love that they do not feel the need to hold viewers' hands with cutesy and funny moments. Now they just go balls to the wall. We are all deep in lore and cannon, and if you are here, it is because you know what is going on at this point. I like how far and wonderfully My Hero Academia has come along, and I really hope it holds up until the end.

