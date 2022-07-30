Mystery Superstar Who is Probably Edge Will Be at SummerSlam Tonight

Watching anything produced by WWE is obviously its own reward, but fans watching the SummerSlam pre-show tonight were treated to an extra gift: a tease of something big to come later on tonight. We may see Baylee, and we may even see The Fiend, but one thing we can count on is that the Superstar whose cryptic teasers have been running for weeks, the one everyone thinks is probably Edge, will be here at SummerSlam… tonight!

The Chadster is thrilled to share his report from the Bleeding Cool SummerSlam live results:

Titus O'Neil gave a speech during the pre-show and gave WWE Title Belts to three local charities in Nashville: Meals of Hope, Pencil, and Musicians on Call. WWE and Nestle Pure Life Water donated $20,000 to each one. Has any company ever given back more to the world than WWE? How dare anyone ever criticize them!? So unfair! The pre-show also featured another one of those cryptic teasers that people think is probably about Edge, though The Chadster personally finds it to be extremely disrespectful that people are trying to guess WWE's storylines before they air. That's WWE's intellectual property, dang it!

You can see what The Chadster is talking about right here:

The Chadster, for one, can't wait, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

Bleeding Cool is covering WWE SummerSlam live, the fulfillment of The Chadster's boyhood dream. You can follow along here and at our SummerSlam tag. SummerSlam is taking place in Nashville at Nissan Stadium, starting at 7PM Eastern for the Kickoff show. The advertised card for the show is:

The Mysterios vs. Judgment Day in a No Disqualification Match

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Cobin

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory for the United States Championship

The Usos (c) vs. the Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championships with Jeff Jarrett as Special Guest Referee

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women's Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match

Isn't that the best card for a wrestling show you've ever seen?! The Chadster wishes this SummerSlam could last forever!

