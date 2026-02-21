Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Netflix/James Cameron, Bridgerton & Paradise Lost: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Foo Fighters, Netflix/James Cameron, Paradise Lost, FCC, Bridgerton, Game of Thrones, Red Dwarf, and more!

Article Summary Netflix responds after James Cameron seemingly backs Paramount in ongoing Warner Bros drama.

Bridgerton Season 4 offers first look at Jonathan Bailey and new storylines.

James Gunn shuts down rumors about a Wonder Woman prequel for Paradise Lost being shelved.

Get the latest on Euphoria, Game of Thrones, Red Dwarf, and more TV news highlights.

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, February 21st, 2026:

CIA: CBS Offers Sneak Peek at Series Premiere S01E01 "Directed Energy"

Foo Fighters Perform "Your Favorite Toy" Live for "Graham Norton Show"

WWE SmackDown Preview: Guide to Tonight's Elimination Chamber Antics

Netflix "Disappointed" James Cameron Pushed Paramount "Disinformation"

RuPaul's Drag Race S018E08 Preview: Snatch Game Returns with a Twist!

Scrubs Revival Picks Up From Season 8: Flynn, Miller Set to Return

Paradise Lost: James Gunn Shuts Down Wonder Woman Prequel Rumors

Euphoria: Eric Dane Reportedly Finished Season 3 Scenes Before Death

FCC Chair Carr Wants TV Networks More Pro-USA for America's 250th

Eric Dane Recorded Final Words for His Daughters for Netflix Interview

Bridgerton Previews Jonathan Bailey & More in New Season 4 Images

Check Out Doctor Who Star's The Importance of Being Earnest For Free

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland Will Debut This Summer On Disney+

Watson S02E13: "For a Limited Time Only" Sounds Like a Heartbreaker

Marshals S01E03 Preview: Is Kayce Going Down a "Road to Nowhere"?

Boston Blue S01E12 Preview: A Looming "St. Patrick's Day" Threat

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 12 "Plus One" Preview: A Deadly High

Fire Country S04E12: "Life of a Firefighter": Shawn Hatosy Returns

Ghosts: Here's an Early Look at S05E13 "St. Hetty's Day 2: The Help"

Eric Dane, Doctor Who & House of the Dragon: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Game of Thrones Prequel "The Mad King" Set for RSC Live Production

Red Dwarf: Titan – Sci-Fi Series Set for Prequel Novel This July

The Dreadful Director on GOT Reunion, Japanese Inspiration & More

Mars: The Whitest Kids U'Know Movie Revels in Gleeful Stupidity

