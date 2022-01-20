NXT 2.0 Coaches Asked By Vince McMahon To Do Something Very Weird

The transition from the "black and gold" era of NXT to the current rainbow splattered NXT 2.0 has not been the easiest of reboots, especially for those involved. Many backstage mainstays and respected minds behind the original product, from scouts and producers such as William Regal and "Road Dogg" Jesse James up to the brand's creator and leader, Triple H, have been pushed out of the brand while Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard reinvent NXT into their image, for better or worse.

One of the most respected coaches down in the WWE Performance Center in Orlando was former WWE star Scotty 2 Hotty, but he quit WWE this past November because he had lost his passion for the job with all of the changes. "I was just not having fun, and I knew it was time to move on," said Scotty. "And I told myself when I came back that was one of my goals, was to walk away on my own this time." And according to him, those changes weren't just in personnel or which wrestlers they were pushing.

Appearing on this week's episode of Talk Is Jericho, Scotty told host Chris Jericho that Vince McMahon also wanted changes to the appearance of the coaching staff at the Performance Center. What kind of changes? Well, in line with the on-screen presentation of NXT 2.0, McMahon wanted the coaches to appear "younger".

"We got to the Performance Center for television, we don't have any fans outside. For the longest time, there weren't any fans. And then in the building, it's all in-house people, so we were wearing our NXT tracksuits," Scotty explains. "But as soon it started to change and Hunter went away. The other guys started to come in it was, 'okay we are back to business casual now.' Then the next week, this is awesome. Next week it was, 'Vince wants the coaches looking younger. So we need you guys to start dying your beards and cutting your hair.' The coaches. I literally lost sleep over that."

So along with focusing on younger, more youthful-looking talent for the show, Vince McMahon wanted the staff (that are never seen) to dye their hair and beards in an attempt to look younger. Wow. I don't have to explain how weird that is, right?

Scotty went on to explain how the changes affected him and ultimately lead to his departure from his role in NXT. "There's just not a lot of explanation to it about what happened," he continued. "And yeah, it pisses you off, right? As being a part of it. But, it's also sad because it's kind of like they killed it off and they killed this awesome thing that we had off. So we lost this awesome thing, it was almost like dealing with a death, dude, it was just sad."

