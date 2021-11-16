NXT 2.0 Preview 11/16: It's Time For Some Old Fashioned Revenge

Hey gang! One of the longer stories in NXT that has transitioned from the old black and gold era to the NXT 2.0 era we find ourselves in now is the one of Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai, the former best friends and tag team partners whose relationship has tuned a complete 180 degrees and we now see them as bitter enemies. Things turned sour between the two when Kai turned on Gonzalez this past July after the latter won the NXT Women's Championship and after being dealt with by Gonzalez, Kai returned at this past October's NXT Halloween Havoc to cost Gonzalez the title. Now tonight, it's time for some revenge as Gonzalez will get her hands on Kai one-on-one in the ring.

Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai will face each other in singles action tonight for the first time since the now notably disturbed-looking Kai's return last month. The tensions are high for this one, so let's see what WWE.com has to say about it:

Good things come to those who take it in NXT, and Raquel Gonzalez isn't going to wait around for an opportunity at payback. The gold was ripped from Big Mami Cool's waist at NXT Halloween Havoc when a hooded figure intervened on behalf of Mandy Rose. The mysterious assailant was revealed to be Dakota Kai, and the rivalry between the former friends was officially restarted. After that encounter, Kai continued her puzzling crusade in a matchup with Cora Jade. The youngest Superstar in NXT attempted to state her case for another turn at setting Kai straight, but Gonzalez has flexed her muscles for the first opportunity. Will Gonzalez be able to fire back? Or will Kai's twisted ways turn towards a familiar target? Don't miss the showdown this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

In addition to that, tonight on NXT 2.0 we'll also see Odyssey Jones team up with Jacket Time to take on Diamond Mine in six-man tag action, Tony D'Angelo facing Dexter Lumis one-on-one, and a Poker showdown between Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NXT 2.0 brings the energy tonight (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Js5rseTfda4)

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT 2.0 tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network!