NXT 2.0 Preview 12/7: All Of The Fallout From WarGames & More

Hey gang! We are only two days removed from NXT WarGames this past Sunday and after such an explosive event that solidified the NXT 2.0 generation as the new power in NXT, we can imagine that there will be quite a bit of fallout tonight on the USA Network. Will Bron Breakker again challenge Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship after pinning him in the WarGames match? Will Grayson Waller and LA Knight continue their war over who is the most must-see star in NXT? And will Johnny Gargano announce he is leaving NXT tonight? Let's take a look at tonight's show and see if we're any closer to knowing the answers.

One of the most talked-about moments at NXT WarGames was when after losing their NXT Tag Team title match, Von Wagner turned on his partner Kyle O'Reilly and tried to take him out. O'Reilly was prepared for this though and turned the tables on Wagner, leading to him doing his old Undisputed Era taunts. This, combined with the common knowledge that O'Reilly's contract with WWE is up has everyone around the wrestling world talking that O'Reilly could be signaling his exit to rival AEW, where a couple of his old stablemates happen to be currently employed.

After being betrayed by Von Wagner Sunday, Kyle O'Reilly wasted no time in challenging his former protege to a Steel Cage Match tonight and while that's drama enough, the situation with O'Reilly's contract has people asking if tonight is O'Reilly's final match in NXT?

Here's what WWE.com has to say about tonight's grudge match inside the cage:

Kyle O'Reilly is no stranger to betrayals, but this time he was ready for Von Wagner's treachery. After countering an attempted surprise attack following their Tag Team Championship Match at NXT WarGames, O'Reilly laid out the newcomer to sever ties. Sticking with the WarGames theme, an enraged O'Reilly offered Wagner a chance to finish what he'd started inside of a steel cage. Can Wagner do just that, or will O'Reilly make the rookie pay for his betrayal. Tune in Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to find out who will have the final laugh.

Tonight we will also see Xyon Quinn face Santos Escobar in singles action and maybe most importantly, we will hear from Johnny Gargano, who promised Sunday that he will appear on tonight's show to address his future.

Is tonight the last we'll see of "Johnny Wrestling" in NXT? It appears we'll find out.

