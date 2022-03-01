NXT 2.0 Preview 3/1: Big Tag Match & North American Title Match
The war between Tommaso Ciampa, Dolph Ziggler, and NXT Champion Bron Breakker came to a head last week on NXT 2.0 when during a battle to determine the number one contender to face Breakker for the title, Ziggler's partner Robert Roode made a shocking appearance and cost Ciampa the match. The show ended in a brawl between the four men and it continued to Raw last night, when Ciampa faced and ultimately defeated Roode one-on-one, but was then jumped by Roode and Ziggler after the match. Now tonight, without much time to recover from the attack, Ciampa will team with Breakker to take on The Dirty Dawgs in a proper tag team match to see who will gain an advantage in this ever-escalating rivalry.
Tonight's headline-grabbing tag team battle is the talk of NXT and here's what WWE.com has to say about it.
Dolph Ziggler broke down the door to NXT 2.0 looking to take over Tuesday nights, and he brought along his Dirty Dawg tag team partner Robert Roode to help. The former NXT Champion surprised everyone by disguising himself as a cameraman and smashing his camera across the back of Tommaso Ciampa to give Ziggler the victory in their main event match.
After the celebration, The Dirty Dawgs continued to batter The Blackheart until NXT Champion Bron Breakker stormed the ring to even the odds and issue a tag team challenge for the following week.
Since arriving in Florida, The Showoff has been very vocal on his intentions to take the NXT Championship from Breakker. With Roode by his side, can Ziggler take one more step in his pursuit of one of the only titles that has eluded him, or will Breakker and Ciampa protect their house from the likes of The Dirty Dawgs?
Bron Breakker & Tommaso Ciampa against The Dirty Dawgs will kick off the latest episode of NXT 2.0. Tune in Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to catch all the action!
