NXT 2.0 Preview 3/1: Big Tag Match & North American Title Match

Dolph Ziggler broke down the door to NXT 2.0 looking to take over Tuesday nights, and he brought along his Dirty Dawg tag team partner Robert Roode to help. The former NXT Champion surprised everyone by disguising himself as a cameraman and smashing his camera across the back of Tommaso Ciampa to give Ziggler the victory in their main event match.

After the celebration, The Dirty Dawgs continued to batter The Blackheart until NXT Champion Bron Breakker stormed the ring to even the odds and issue a tag team challenge for the following week.

Since arriving in Florida, The Showoff has been very vocal on his intentions to take the NXT Championship from Breakker. With Roode by his side, can Ziggler take one more step in his pursuit of one of the only titles that has eluded him, or will Breakker and Ciampa protect their house from the likes of The Dirty Dawgs?

Bron Breakker & Tommaso Ciampa against The Dirty Dawgs will kick off the latest episode of NXT 2.0. Tune in Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to catch all the action!