NXT 2.0 Preview For 9/21: Kushida Finally Accepts Strong's Challenge

Hey gang! We got our first taste of NXT 2.0 last Tuesday night and despite many fans' fears about the overhaul/reboot/revamp and the raised involvement of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, it actually ended up being a solid and fun show. We were introduced to some new wrestlers, the matches were all good, and we ended the night with a new NXT Champion in Tommaso Ciampa. So with some goodwill now in place, how will the brand follow up its re-debut? Let's take a look!

While I'm sure we'll see more from the new stars on tonight's NXT 2.0, it will be a couple of NXT veterans that will headline the show as hard-charging Roderick Strong will finally get to do battle with NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida for his title.

Here's what WWE.com has to say about tonight's title match on NXT 2.0:

The countdown is on for the NXT Cruiserweight Title showdown between Kushida and Roderick Strong. After the match was previously postponed, "The Diamond One" has not been shy in calling out The Time Splitter and promising a changing of the guard for the championship. The NXT Cruiserweight Champion has done his best to stay one step ahead of The Diamond Mine, but with the recent additions of The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile, will the numbers game prove too much to overcome? Don't miss the title throwdown this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

This match should be a technical marvel to watch! Kushida and Roderick Strong are two of the best technical wrestlers the brand has to offer and with the title belt they both covet on the line, tonight's bout should be a must-see.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NXT 2.0 continues to usher in a new era tonight (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SicUDJB8Dmc)

To catch the title match and other action, check out NXT 2.0 tonight on the USA Network at 8 pm!