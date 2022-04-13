NXT 2.0 Recap 4/13: We Finally Have New NXT Tag Team Champions

Even though NXT had a big WrestleMania weekend event in NXT Stand & Deliver just over a week ago where every title was on the line, the title situation is anything but settled for the brand. Between new challenges and superstar releases resulting in the titles being relinquished, it feels like everything is back to square one on this week's NXT 2.0. So how will everything shake out? Let's take a look.

Cameron Grimes vs Solo Sikoa – NXT North American Championship

A very nice match here with two of the brand's best mid-carders to start off the show this week. Sikoa continues to look like a big star in the making here and Grimes plays his underdog character very well. Trick Williams gets involved at the end for some reason and the distraction allows Grimes to hit the Cave-In on Sikoa for the pinfall.

Winner & Still Champion: Cameron Grimes

After the match, Williams and Carmelo Hayes beat the hell out of Grimes and Sikoa.

Next, NXT Champion Bron Breakker heads to the ring and addresses Joe Gacy for kidnapping his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, last week. He challenges Gacy to come out and face him, but instead, we get a video message from Gacy, where he shows that he stole Steiner's Hall of Fame ring, which he then burns.

We next get a backstage interview with Toxic Attraction, where NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose guarantees she'll defeat Dakota Kai later on.

We then go to Ikemen Jiro hyping up Kushida backstage before his match against Von Wagner, when Wagner jumps them from behind and Powerbombs Kushida onto the concrete.

Wagner and Robert Stone then hit the ring and mock Wagner's would-be opponent. Jiro then heads out to take Kushida's place in the match.

Ikemen Jiro vs Von Wagner

Jiro gets some shots in to start here and gets some offense in later on, but it's pretty much just Wagner demolishing him in a couple of minutes.

Winner: Von Wagner

After the match, some blonde woman signals to Stone and he has Wagner overhead throw Jiro from the ring into the crowd.

We now go to a sitdown interview with Nikkita Lyons, but it's interrupted by the abysmal Lash Legend, who kicks Lyons out of her chair and kicks the audience in our collective heads as we all try to figure out why this woman is still on TV?

Mandy Rose vs Dakota Kai – NXT Women's Championship

An ok match here, but the ending is predictable as Dolin and Jayne get involved and the distraction allows Rose to hit the running knee on Kai to get the pinfall.

Winner & Still Champion: Mandy Rose

After the match, Wendy Choo appears on the apron and shoots Toxic Attraction with Super Soakers and this is the point where I loudly proclaim how much I hate modern wrestling.

We now get yet another video from Joe Gacy, this time with him ranting about modern society and social media. He says Bron Breakker can't carry NXT and is too emotional. He then pulls the Hall of Fame ring from the fire and puts it on his finger, still burning. Ok then.

We next go to the locker room to find Tony D'Angelo approaching Santos Escobar and Legado del Fantasma. He tries to pay them off as a peace offering, but Escobar rejects it.

Next, we get an awful and bland in-ring promo from Cora Jade, until she's interrupted by Natalya, who Jade acts like a total dweeb and fangirls over. The sad and desperate crowd here goes nuts for Natalya for some reason and acts like The Rock just walked in. Jade joins them in this behavior and acts like Natalya is one of the all-time greats and not the weird cat lady jobber who had the farting gimmick. This whole segment is dreadful and obnoxious and ends with Natalya turning on Jade and putting her in the Sharpshooter. Just awful.

We now get a hype package for NXT UK's Nathan Frazer, who is coming to NXT 2.0 soon. Looks like a lot of guys are being called over from across the pond lately.

Draco Anthony vs Xyon Quinn

And now a match between two guys without characters at all who are just strong and muscular. This one's a big nothing burger that Quinn takes with a running forearm for the pinfall.

Winner: Xyon Quinn

Next, we go backstage to see Natalya confront the NXT 2.0 Women's Division and tell them she's putting them all on notice. They also refer to her as "the best of all time" here, which is pretty disingenuous to say the absolute least. But hey, I guess they had to kiss her ass pretty good to make the demotion taste better.

Also she refers to herself as the BOAT, which to the kids means best of all time, but a person calling themself a boat just doesn't sound right is pretty unintentionally funny actually.

We now go backstage to find Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis hanging out with Persia Pirotta & Duke Hudson, even though they've all been trying to kill each other lately? Haha, oh logic, what are you doing here in WWE? Anyway, the girls have the bright idea that the guys should team up and become a tag team, which they reluctantly agree to.

Five-Team Gauntlet Match – NXT Tag Team Championship

We start things off with The Creed Brothers taking on Legado in the first match and the most interesting thing here is that WWE has changed Raul Mendoza's name to Cruz Del Toro, which we have to assume was the result of Vince McMahon demanding they use two Latin actor's names and so they mixed Penelope Cruz and Benicio Del Toro. It's also now official on WWE.com.

The Creeds put Legado away in a couple of minutes and then it's onto Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen and I guess this is No Disqualification cause they double Powerbomb Brutus Creed through the announce table and the ref does nothing. No matter though, as The Creeds are able to put them away a couple of minutes later.

Next up is Grayson Waller & Sanga, where we find out that Waller has been faking his arm injury and that Sanga stole Braun Strowman's attire when he was released. This one ends when Julius Creed is able to summon the strength to slam Sanga for the pinfall.

Pretty Deadly is the final team in and they prove to be too much for the badly beaten-up Creeds, as the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions are able to capture the NXT Tag Team Championship in their first match on NXT 2.0.

Winners & New Champions: Pretty Deadly

Like I said in previous articles previewing this match, I thought this might be the way to go not only because Pretty Deadly has Championship experience, but because it would be a great way to generate instant heat for the new to the U.S. team and make the hunger to see The Creeds finally win it down the line much greater.

And that's that for this week's NXT 2.0, a so-so episode that had some highs and lows. Most of the matches were good and I liked the ending, but like almost always, there was just too much silly nonsense that wrecked the overall show.

Till next time friends.