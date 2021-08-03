NXT Preview: Gargano vs Lumis In A Love Her Or Leave Her Match

Hey gang! So last week's episode of NXT was all about furthering some storylines and rivalries as we head towards NXT TakeOver 36 during SummerSlam week at the end of the month. And tonight looks to be a continuation of that as the card reads as a payoff to last week's confrontations. Fights between factions, fights between former faction partners, the next Breakout Tournament match, and even a battle over young love are on for tonight's show, so let's take a look at what we can expect from NXT tonight.

Tonight's main event match looks to be Dexter Lumis battling The Way's leader, Johnny Gargano in a "Love Her or Leave Her" match, where if Lumis wins, he will be able to have a relationship with Indi Hartwell and Gargano will have to accept him. But if Gargano wins, Lumis and Hartwell's romance is over. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's match:

All is fair in love and war. Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis are set to put that axiom to the test in a Love Her or Leave Her Match this Tuesday on NXT. The fate of the black-and-gold brand's favorite couple is on the line, as Indi Hartwell's romantic future is in the hands of Gargano and Lumis. A win for Gargano, and the beloved InDex relationship will be officially over. A win for Lumis, on the other hand, will finally allow their love to run free. Will Gargano put an end to the oddly mesmerizing infatuation? Or will Lumis prove that love truly does conquer all? Don't miss the high-stakes showdown this Tuesday at 8/7 C on SYFY!

Aside from that, we also have Joe Gacy taking on Trey Baxter in the next match of the NXT Breakout Tournament, Bobby Fish challenging Roderick Strong, and Hit Row's Top Dolla and Ashantee Adonis facing off with Legado del Fantasma's Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza in tag team action.

We should also see what the fallout is of Kyle O'Reilly attacking Adam Cole with a steel chair as NXT ended last week. Could another match between the two be in the cards for NXT TakeOver 36? The answer is yes and I would guess it involves a stipulation where if Cole loses, he leaves NXT…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The rivalry between Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole heats up tonight (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=91v1GG_OkCI)

See how it all goes down tonight on NXT at 8 pm on SYFY (yes, it's still on SYFY this week and should be back on USA next Tuesday).