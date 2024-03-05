Posted in: Disney+, Movies, Star Wars, Star Wars, streaming, TV | Tagged: darth vader, Ewan McGregor, lucasfilm, Obi Wan Kenobi, obi-wan, star wars

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Did We Just Get Our Final Answer on Season 2?

Based on the description for the upcoming 4K Blu-ray release, we might have our answer when it comes to a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Back in April 2023, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy shared during Star Wars Celebration 2023 that while a second season of Lucasfilm & Disney+'s Ewan McGregor & Hayden Christensen-starring Obi-Wan Kenobi was "not in active development, the door wasn't closed. "I never say never because there's always the possibility. That show was so well-received, and [director] Deborah Chow did such a spectacular job. Ewan McGregor really wants to do another. Everybody's all hands on deck with what we're doing right now, as you can see by what we showed everybody [at the Celebration]. We'll turn our attention to that again, maybe down the road," Kennedy shared.

McGregor made it clear that he was down for another run – adding during a panel discussion that he believed there's more to Obi-Wan (McGregor) & Anakin's (Christensen) story. "The 'Star Wars' part of my life is back, and it feels so good. It was just the right time to come back and do it again," McGregor shared. "Hopefully, someone might think we should do some more" (which was more than well-received by the audience in attendance for the panel). Since that time, McGregor continued to drop "reminders" to Lucasfilm that he was still very much open to a return to the "Star Wars" universe – and then this past Thursday happened.

Now, it looks like we might have an answer – but it's not the one that McGregor or fans of the series had been hoping for. Earlier today, we ran news of Obi-Wan Kenobi being one of four Marvel Studios/Lucasfilm series (Moon Knight, Andor, and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier were the other three) that would be getting a physical release – in 4K Blu-ray Steelbook. But while the three other titles are listed as being collections of their respective first seasons, the set for Obi-Wan Kenobi lists it as being "The Complete Series." Here's a look:

Joining McGregor & Christensen were Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Maya Erskine, and Grant Feely. The series takes place 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Christensen), turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Director Deborah Chow moves from directing episodes of The Mandalorian to directing the entire run of the series with directorial "geek cred" that also includes American Gods, Better Call Saul, Lost in Space, Jessica Jones, Reign, and Mr. Robot. In April 2020, Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) was tapped to replace Hossein Amini (Drive) after reports surfaced that Kennedy was dissatisfied with Amini's scripts. Legendary composer and "Star Wars" franchise Hall-of-Famer John Williams is set to compose the theme for the series.

