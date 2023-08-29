Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, American Horror Story, archer, bctv daily dispatch, checkered past, one piece, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the irrational, the walking dead: daryl dixon, what we do in the shadows, young love

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim's "Checkered Past," HBO's The Idol, USA Network's WWE Raw, John Cena/WWE SmackDown, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Max's Young Love, NBC's The Irrational, FXX's Archer, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, FX's American Horror Story: Delicate, STARZ's Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Netflix's One Piece, FOX's The X-Files & more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, August 29, 2023:

Alien: FX, Noah Hawley Series Suspends Filming; Kit Young Joins Cast

Adult Swim Kicks Off "Checkered Past" Programming Block (VIDEO)

The Idol: HBO Puts An End to Sam Levinson, The Weeknd Series

WWE Raw Preview: Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark, Falls Count Anywhere

Hero of the People John Cena Extends WWE SmackDown Comeback

The Walking Dead: JDM Impressed by Size of Reedus' Huge "Daryl Dixon"

Young Love: Max Trailer Previews Matthew A. Cherry Animated Series

The Irrational: NBC Posts Trailer, Images for Jesse L. Martin Series

When Avi Arad Stole Kevin Feige From The X-Men Movies For the MCU

Archer Season 14: Sterling's New Partner Knows Him a Little Too Well

WWE Embarrassed as AEW-Affiliated NFL Belts Outsell All Others

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Finale: Guillermo Goes Missing?

American Horror Story: Delicate: Roberts, Kardashian Share Deadly Bite

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 Hits This December (IMAGES)

Adult Swim, Cartoon Network Roll Out "Checkered Past" Beginning Today

Ratings Opponents NFL & WWE Unite for Championship Belt Merch

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Makes a Promise He Intends on Keeping

One Piece: Steve Maeda on Bringing Classic Manga to Life (INTERVIEW)

The X-Files "Was a Wonderful Place to Learn About Television": Maeda

