With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AEW All In, Amazon's Good Omens, AMC's The Walking Dead Universe, ABC's The Rookie, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Babylon 5: The Road Home, The Venture Bros, Metalocalypse, Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks), The CW's The Flash, FX's Fargo, Star Trek: Prodigy, FX's American Horror Story: Delicate, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, August 28, 2023:

Good Omens: Neil Gaiman on Pratchett/Season 3 Plans; "Fanfic" Slight

Tony Khan Announces WrestleDream, New AEW PPV Honoring Antonio Inoki

The Walking Dead: Monument Day Has Us Thinking About TWD's Future

Power of Friendship Victorious in AEW All In Main Event; Auughh man!

The Rookie OG, "Feds" Go Down to the Wire on Celebrity Family Feud

Disgrace! Billy Gunn and Acclaimed Win Trios Titles at AEW All In

Saraya Becomes AEW Women's Champion at All In, Stabbing WWE in Back

Rick and Morty Takes On Justin Roiland Issue & More Season 7 Notes

AEW All In: FTR Retains Against Young Bucks at Wembley

Babylon 5: J Michael Straczynski on "Joyful Noise" of "The Road Home"

Brawl In? CM Punk and Jack Perry in Rumored "Physical Confrontation"

Venture Bros, Metalocalypse Finale Films Bring Bittersweet Closure

So Unfair! Titles Change Hands at AEW All In Zero Hour Pre-Show

Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks) Betrays WWE, Appears at AEW All In

The Flash Season 9 Exclusive Deleted Scene: Allegra Shares The Truth

AEW All In Preview: Full Card and How to Watch Today's PPV

Fargo Season 5: Joe Keery on "Conflicted" Character, Jon Hamm & Hockey

Bob Barker Honored by Adam Sandler, Drew Carey, CBS & More

Star Trek: Prodigy Fans Take to Skies Above Netflix to Save Series

RIP Arleen Sorkin/Harley Quinn, Host Bob Barker: BCTV Daily Dispatch

American Horror Story Teased in The Daily LITG, 27th of August, 2023

