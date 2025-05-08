Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Peacemaker, Wednesday, Pope Homelander & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, CIA, Y: Marshals, Peacemaker, Tracker, Wednesday, The Boys, Elsbeth, The Rookie, Doctor Who, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL, Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, CBS's Sheriff Country, AEW/WWE, CBS's CIA, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, DC High Volume's Batman: The Long Halloween, CBS's Y: Marshals, Max's Peacemaker, Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime, CBS's Tracker, Netflix's Wednesday, Prime Video's The Boys, CBS's Elsbeth, Netflix Tudum 2025, ABC's The Rookie, Apple TV+'s Foundation, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, NBC's Night Court, Prime Video's The Bondsman, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, John Mulaney, Sheriff Country, CIA, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Y: Marshals, Peacemaker, Tracker, Wednesday, The Boys, Elsbeth, The Rookie, Foundation, Doctor Who, and More!
SNL Cast, Host Walton Goggins Check-In From Wednesday Read-Thru
Everybody's Live with John Mulaney TONIGHT: Samberg, Hoffman & More!
Sheriff Country Teaser: Fire Country Spinoff Set for Fridays This Fall
AEW Dynamite Preview: How to Best Avoid Tonight's Anti-WWE Show
CIA: CBS Releases Teaser for Tom Ellis-Starring "FBI" Universe Series
Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 Ep. 1 "Swimmer's Calculus" Preview
Batman: The Long Halloween Chapter 3: The Joker Has Some Questions
Yellowstone: Luke Grimes-Starring Spinoff "Y: Marshals" Set for CBS
Peacemaker Season 2 Official Trailer Set to Drop This Friday: Gunn
Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 E05: "Lago D'Averno" Sneak Peek
Tracker Season 2 Finale: Here's a New S02E20 "Echo Ridge" Sneak Peek
Wednesday Season 2: Enid & Thing Enjoy Some Quality Mani Time Together
The Boys Season 5: Vought Makes the Case for "Great" Pope Homelander
SNL: Walton Goggins Has Some "White Lotus" Theories on Season Finale
Elsbeth Season 2 Finale: How About Some "Ramen Holiday" Sneak Peeks?
Netflix Tudum 2025: Sofia Carson Hosting; Stranger Things Cast & More
The Rookie Season 7 Finale Promo; New "Mutiny And The Bounty" Images
Foundation Season 3: Isaac Asimov Adapt Returns to Apple TV+ in July
Peacemaker Season 2 Teaser Debuts During Cena's Inside the NBA Visit
Doctor Who: New S02E05 "The Story and The Engine" BTS Images Released
Night Court: Raegan Revord on Paying Homage to Original Series Episode
The Bondsman Stunt Coordinator on Bees, Kevin Bacon/Stunts & More
