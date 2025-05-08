Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Peacemaker, Wednesday, Pope Homelander & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, CIA, Y: Marshals, Peacemaker, Tracker, Wednesday, The Boys, Elsbeth, The Rookie, Doctor Who, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL, Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, CBS's Sheriff Country, AEW/WWE, CBS's CIA, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, DC High Volume's Batman: The Long Halloween, CBS's Y: Marshals, Max's Peacemaker, Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime, CBS's Tracker, Netflix's Wednesday, Prime Video's The Boys, CBS's Elsbeth, Netflix Tudum 2025, ABC's The Rookie, Apple TV+'s Foundation, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, NBC's Night Court, Prime Video's The Bondsman, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, May 8, 2025:

SNL Cast, Host Walton Goggins Check-In From Wednesday Read-Thru

Everybody's Live with John Mulaney TONIGHT: Samberg, Hoffman & More!

Sheriff Country Teaser: Fire Country Spinoff Set for Fridays This Fall

AEW Dynamite Preview: How to Best Avoid Tonight's Anti-WWE Show

CIA: CBS Releases Teaser for Tom Ellis-Starring "FBI" Universe Series

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 Ep. 1 "Swimmer's Calculus" Preview

Batman: The Long Halloween Chapter 3: The Joker Has Some Questions

Yellowstone: Luke Grimes-Starring Spinoff "Y: Marshals" Set for CBS

Peacemaker Season 2 Official Trailer Set to Drop This Friday: Gunn

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 E05: "Lago D'Averno" Sneak Peek

Tracker Season 2 Finale: Here's a New S02E20 "Echo Ridge" Sneak Peek

Wednesday Season 2: Enid & Thing Enjoy Some Quality Mani Time Together

The Boys Season 5: Vought Makes the Case for "Great" Pope Homelander

SNL: Walton Goggins Has Some "White Lotus" Theories on Season Finale

Elsbeth Season 2 Finale: How About Some "Ramen Holiday" Sneak Peeks?

Netflix Tudum 2025: Sofia Carson Hosting; Stranger Things Cast & More

The Rookie Season 7 Finale Promo; New "Mutiny And The Bounty" Images

Foundation Season 3: Isaac Asimov Adapt Returns to Apple TV+ in July

Peacemaker Season 2 Teaser Debuts During Cena's Inside the NBA Visit

Doctor Who: New S02E05 "The Story and The Engine" BTS Images Released

Night Court: Raegan Revord on Paying Homage to Original Series Episode

The Bondsman Stunt Coordinator on Bees, Kevin Bacon/Stunts & More

