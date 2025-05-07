Star Trek/SpongeBob, Teen Titans GO!, Night Court: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Night Court, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Shelton Benjamin/Hulk Hogan, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, AEW/WWE, TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Apple TV's The Studio, Max's The Conjuring, HBO's The Last of Us, Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, DC Studios/Teen Titans GO!, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds/SpongeBob SquarePants, Netflix's Squid Game, Trump/Hollywood, Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, ABC's The Rookie, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, ABC's Will Trent, and more!

Night Court Season 3 Finale Reveals Simon Helberg as [SPOILERS]

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Official Teaser Released by AMC

Shelton Benjamin Verbally Bodyslams Hulk Hogan Over Non-Apologies

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Ep. 2 Image Gallery Released

WWE Raw Review: A Masterclass in Building to the Backlash PLE

The Librarians: The Next Chapter BTS Look & New Teaser Released

Night Court Season 3: Melissa Rauch Teases Helberg/S03 Finale "Twist"

The Studio: Apple TV+ Renews Rogen, Goldberg Series for Season 2

The Conjuring EPs Wan & Safran: HBO/Max Series Still in The Works

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 5 Image Gallery, Preview Released

Night Court: Michael Urie on Living Fan's Dream, "Shrinking" & More

John Mulaney Goes Live This Week: Samberg, Hoffman, Youssef & More!

Teen Titans Go! Getting New Animated Feature Film From DC Studios?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds/SpongeBob SquarePants Bloopers Released

Squid Game 3: Netflix Releases New Final Season Image Gallery

Late-Night Wrap-Up; "Pope" Trump Tariffs Hitting Mel Gibson, "Christ"?

JK Rowling Defends Paapa Essiedu in The Daily LITG, 6th of May 2025

Here's Our Night Court Season 3 Finale Preview: Helberg, Revord & More

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Teaser Hitting Theatres

The Rookie: Check Out Our S07E17: "Mutiny And The Bounty" Preview

Doctor Who: Want Some More S02E05: "The Story and The Engine" Images?

The Last of Us S02E04 Review: Moment of Truth as Wright's Isaac Debuts

Harry Potter, Ironheart, The Boys/Supernatural: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Will Trent Season 3: Here's Our S03E17: "Why Hello, Sheriff" Preview

