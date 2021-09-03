Pokémon Evolutions: New Animated Series Trailer, Key Art Revealed

The Pokémon Company International announced Pokémon Evolutions, a new, limited animated series created to celebrate 25 years of the global entertainment franchise. Not only has the information on this series been released, but a trailer and key art for it have also been released. The eight-episode series will take fans on a journey through all the known regions of the Pokémon world explored in the popular core video game franchise since it launched 25 years ago. Throughout 2021, The Pokémon Company International has invited fans on a retrospective journey of these regions and the Pokémon originally discovered in them.

Like the retrospective, the series will begin in the Galar region, most recently explored in the latest video games Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, and culminate in the Kanto region, originally explored by players in the first games from the franchise, Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green in 1996. Each episode will focus on a story from a different region in reverse chronological order from which they were first explored in the games: Galar, Alola, Kalos, Unova, Sinnoh, Hoenn, Johto, and Kanto. Familiar tales from Pokémon lore will be told from a fresh perspective in every episode.

"'Pokémon Evolutions' is both an exciting new collection of animation for the brand and a thank-you to the millions of fans around the world who have joined us on this journey over the past 25 years," said Colin Palmer, vice president of marketing for The Pokémon Company International. "Each region has been a touchstone for new generations of Pokémon Trainers as the brand has grown, and we wanted 'Pokémon Evolutions' to pay homage to that legacy while also being innovative and contemporary. It's a new adventure and familiar all at once. And, with the last episode set in Kanto, 'Pokémon Evolutions' is a meaningful way to end our anniversary celebrations in the place where it all began for Pokémon 25 years ago."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Pokémon Evolutions [NEW SERIES] 👀 Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NzxHrd53F0k)

Pokémon Evolutions is being produced by The Pokémon Company International in collaboration with OLM Studios and will premiere exclusively on the official Pokémon YouTube channel and Pokémon TV worldwide on the following dates:

Thursday, Sept. 9: "The Champion" featuring the Galar region

Thursday, Sept. 23: "The Eclipse" featuring the Alola region

Thursday, Oct. 7: "The Visionary" featuring the Kalos region

Thursday, Oct. 21: "The Plan" featuring the Unova region

Thursday, Dec. 2: "The Rival" featuring the Sinnoh region

Thursday, Dec. 9: "The Wish" featuring the Hoenn region

Thursday, Dec. 16: "The Show" featuring the Johto region

Thursday, Dec. 23: "The Discovery" featuring the Kanto region