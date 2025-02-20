Punisher Returns, The Last of Us, Reacher & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? DC Studios' Sgt. Rock, AEW/WWE, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Prime Video's Reacher, Dropout's Smartypants, HBO's The Last of Us, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Marvel Studios/Marvel-Netflix, Prime Video's Invincible, Apple TV+'s Severance, Max's Creature Commandos, Prime Video's The Wheel of Time, ABC's Oscars 2025, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, February 20, 2025:

Daniel Craig Has Reportedly Dropped Out Of DC Studios Sgt. Rock Film

AEW Double or Nothing Heads to Glendale, Arizona in May 2025

Daredevil: Born Again EP Offers New Frank Castle/Punisher Insights

AEW Dynamite Preview: Don't Ruin Your Night by Tuning In

Reacher: Alan Ritchson No Matt Gaetz Fan; Bernie Sanders "Ineffective"

Smartypants Returns To Dropout For Second Season

The Last of Us Season 2 Premieres April 13th: New Posters Released

Daredevil Team on "Born Again" Being Multi-Season Series; Elektra Talk

Doctor Who: Bad Wolf Exec Talks Season 2, Ncuti Gatwa & More

Alien Stage Web Series Getting Official Art Book from TOKYOPOP

Michael Cole Claims WWE Does Storytelling, Not Wrestling

Marvel Studios Exploring Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist Returns

Reacher Season 3 Sneak Peek; Ritchson Does Daytona 500, Visits Colbert

Invincible & Atom Eve vs. That Awkward Family Breakfast: S03E05 Clip

Severance: Adam Scott "Freaked Out" Seeing His Face in Season 1 Ads

Creature Commandos Season 2 Production "On a Fast Track": Lorey

Hardy Boyz Head to WWE NXT Next Week to Re-Learn How to Wrestle

The Wheel of Time Season 3: "WoT Wednesday" Posters Offer a Warning

Oscars 2025: Selena Gomez, Oprah Winfrey, Nick Offerman & More Added

Stranger Things: Jamie Campbell Bower Is Taking a "Bad Guy" Break

