Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Punisher Returns, The Last of Us, Reacher & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Daredevil/Punisher, Reacher, The Last of Us, Marvel Studios, Creature Commandos, Stranger Things 5 & more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? DC Studios' Sgt. Rock, AEW/WWE, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Prime Video's Reacher, Dropout's Smartypants, HBO's The Last of Us, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Marvel Studios/Marvel-Netflix, Prime Video's Invincible, Apple TV+'s Severance, Max's Creature Commandos, Prime Video's The Wheel of Time, ABC's Oscars 2025, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Daredevil/Punisher, Reacher, The Last of Us, Marvel Studios/Marvel-Netflix, Invincible, Creature Commandos, The Wheel of Time, Oscars 2025, Stranger Things 5, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, February 20, 2025:
Daniel Craig Has Reportedly Dropped Out Of DC Studios Sgt. Rock Film
AEW Double or Nothing Heads to Glendale, Arizona in May 2025
Daredevil: Born Again EP Offers New Frank Castle/Punisher Insights
AEW Dynamite Preview: Don't Ruin Your Night by Tuning In
Reacher: Alan Ritchson No Matt Gaetz Fan; Bernie Sanders "Ineffective"
Smartypants Returns To Dropout For Second Season
The Last of Us Season 2 Premieres April 13th: New Posters Released
Daredevil Team on "Born Again" Being Multi-Season Series; Elektra Talk
Doctor Who: Bad Wolf Exec Talks Season 2, Ncuti Gatwa & More
Alien Stage Web Series Getting Official Art Book from TOKYOPOP
Michael Cole Claims WWE Does Storytelling, Not Wrestling
Marvel Studios Exploring Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist Returns
Reacher Season 3 Sneak Peek; Ritchson Does Daytona 500, Visits Colbert
Invincible & Atom Eve vs. That Awkward Family Breakfast: S03E05 Clip
Severance: Adam Scott "Freaked Out" Seeing His Face in Season 1 Ads
Creature Commandos Season 2 Production "On a Fast Track": Lorey
Hardy Boyz Head to WWE NXT Next Week to Re-Learn How to Wrestle
The Wheel of Time Season 3: "WoT Wednesday" Posters Offer a Warning
Oscars 2025: Selena Gomez, Oprah Winfrey, Nick Offerman & More Added
Stranger Things: Jamie Campbell Bower Is Taking a "Bad Guy" Break
Daredevil, The Boys, SNL, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!