Quantum Leap, Sandman, Walker, She-Hulk & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

House so empty, need a centerpiece/20 racks a table cut from ebony/Cut that ivory into skinny pieces/Then she clean it with her face man I love my baby/You talking money, need a hearing aid/You talking bout me, I don't see the shade/Switch up my style, I take any lane/I switch up my cup, I kill any pain/Look what you've done/I'm a motherf***in' starboy/Look what you've done/I'm a motherf***in' starboy… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much respect to The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk for "Starboy" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes Neil Gaiman talking Merv in Netflix's The Sandman, Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles & Jared Padalecki reuniting on the set of The CW's Walker, NBC's Quantum Leap pilot looking promising, Netflix firing The Fall of the House of Usher star Frank Langella, Tim Roth raving about Disney+'s She-Hulk co-star Tatiana Maslany, Lizzo making NBC's Saturday Night Live look good already, Seth MacFarlane returning for Peacock's Ted series, and a whole ton more! And then we wrap things up with a rundown of our reviews- including USA Network's WWE NXT 2.0.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, April 14, 2022:

House of Usher: Frank Langella Fired for "Unacceptable Conduct on Set"

Bosch: Legacy – Amazon Freevee Shares Sequel Series' Official Trailer

Saturday Night Live: Lizzo Arrives In Style; SNL Read-Thru Preview

The Masked Singer Shares 4 S07E06 Clips; Season 7 Masks/Clues Update

She-Hulk: Tim Roth Shares High Praise for "Amazing" Tatiana Maslany

Better Call Saul: Seehorn & Esposito Spoil Season 6- Kinda? S05 Recap

The Sandman: Neil Gaiman on Merv Casting & Respecting a Slow News Day

Willow: Rosabell Laurenti Sellers Joins Disney+ & Lucasfilm Series

The Last of Us: Pascal Talks Video Game, Joel & Mandalorian Comparison

NBC Revival Pilot "True Quantum Leap Episode" & "Homage to The Series"

NXT 2.0 Recap 4/13: We Finally Have New NXT Tag Team Champions

The Orville: More Questions Reportedly Surround Hulu Series' Future

The Flash: Jesse L. Martin Departing as Series Regular After 8 Seasons

Ted: Seth MacFarlane, Scott Grimes & More Join Peacock Series Cast

Fear the Walking Dead Showrunners: Madison's Return Will Be Impactful

The Lincoln Lawyer Official Trailer Finds Mickey Haller On The Case

Jensen Ackles Talks Walker, Jared Padalecki, Kansas & SPN Easter Eggs

The Masked Singer S07E06 Preview; Masks/Clues Updated; Giuliani Watch

Own A Piece of Dragon Ball Z History With This Gohan Production Cel

Titans S04: Joseph Morgan's Day Might Include "Killing Some Titans"

The Flash S08E12 "Death Rises": Barry & Cecile vs New Killer Meta

Slow Horses Director: Season 2 Already Filmed & More Seasons Planned

Walker S02E14 BTS Images Highlight Director Jensen Ackles At Work

Star Trek: Picard S02 Cameo Hits Close to Home for Sir Patrick Stewart

Fairfax Returns This June; Prime Video Drops Season 2 First-Look Clip

Young Rock Drops Ten-Ton Teaser for Rock/Roman Reigns/WrestleMania 39?

Here's a look at the round-up of our reviews, with this go-around including USA Network's WWE NXT 2.0:

