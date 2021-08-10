Ratings Wars: Smackdown Reigns Supreme…. Or Cenas Supreme, At Least

Last week was not a great week in terms of wrestlers employed by The Chadster's beloved WWE keeping their jobs, but in terms of ratings and viewership, wrestling was up in the twenty-ninth week of 2021. Here at Bleeding Cool, The Chadster brings you the only fair and unbiased ratings coverage on the entire internet because The Chadster sees Tony Khan and AEW as the disrespectful villains they are.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So – Wrestling Ratings for Week 29 of 2021

As the Olympics continue to rule the ratings, WWE Smackdown performed the best of any pro wrestling show last week in both overall viewership and in the 18-49 demo, proving that this Baron Corbin storyline really does equal ratings (and leading Corbin to join the cast of Raw the following week). The Chadster has long been a proponent of The Ratings King of Friday Nights, but it's good to see the rest of the world finally catching onto how great he is. The Chadster hopes that Corbin is able to solve his impotence problems and get the rest of his life back on track now.

WWE Smackdown was the only show to see a major boost in viewership last week, with all other shows remaining mostly flat. That stability is probably a good thing for AEW Dynamite, especially since last week's Homecoming show didn't have the stacked card the previous few weeks did, showing that Dynamite can sustain this level of viewership long term. It's also good for The Chadster, because if Dynamite stays at just over a million viewers, they'll never overtake The Chadster's beloved WWE Raw.

Once again this week airing on Syfy, The Chadster's beloved NXT earned less than half the viewers Dynamite did, showing just how much damage Tony Khan's unfair tactics hurt the Black and Gold brand. In the 18-49 demographic, NXT was the only show to see a decrease as every other show was up this week. That's why it's obvious that if anyone is to blame for the recent roster cuts in NXT, it's Tony Khan for not letting NXT beat them in the ratings during the Wednesday Night Wars. Thanks a lot, Tony Khan! Now Bronson Reed doesn't have a job!

Wrestling Ratings Wars Scorecard for Week 26 of 2021

Here's the numbers for WWE Raw, WWE NXT, AEW Dynamite, Impact Wrestling, and WWE Smackdown this week:

WWE Raw: 1,821,000 viewers with a .51 in 18-49

WWE NXT: 520,000 viewers with a .10 in 18-49

AEW Dynamite: 1,102,000 viewers with a .46 in 18-49

Impact Wrestling: 103000 viewers with a .61 in 18-49

WWE Smackdown: 2,169,000 viewers with a .04 in 18-49

Credit Where Credit is Due

Since the demise of Showbuzz Daily (RIP), The Chadster has had to scour the internet each week to learn how his beloved WWE performed against its competition. The Chadster gathers ratings and viewership numbers from various sources, including F4WOnline, PWTorch, and perhaps the best one of all for this sort of data, WrestleNomics.