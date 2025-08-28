Reacher, Countdown, The Boys/Gen V & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's Reacher, Prime Video's Countdown, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Prime Video's Ballard, Apple TV+'s Pluribus, Prime Video's The Boys & Gen V, Peacock's The Paper, Prime Video's Harlan Coben's Lazarus, NBC's SNL, Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story, Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce, DC Studios' The Batman II, Crunchyroll's Chainsaw Man, Blossom & Mayim Bialik, STARZ's Power Book II: Ghost, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, August 28, 2025:

Reacher Season 4 "Goes Hard"; May Have "Best Fight Ever": Ritchson

Countdown Season Finale "Fiendish Twist"? Ackles' "Top Gun" Moment

AEW Dynamite Preview: The Sobering Truth About Tony Khan

Ballard Season 2: "Bosch" Spinoff's Future Just Got a Lot Brighter

Pluribus: Rhea Seehorn's Carol Has Been Doing Some "Wonderful Work"

Kripke Doesn't Want The Boys/Gen V to Go Mandalorian/Boba Fett Route

The Paper Sneak Peek: Ned Gives New Meaning to "Virtual Meeting"

Harlan Coben's Lazarus: Prime Video Previews Claflin, Nighy Series

SNL: Emil Wakim Announces He Won't Be Returning for Season 51

Monster: The Ed Gein Story Set for October; Key Art Posters Released

Jason Kelce Kicks Off Podcast with Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Reaction

The Batman Part II: Colin Farrell Says "I Don't Have Many Scenes"

Chainsaw Man: The Compilation Recap Films Hit Crunchyroll Next Month

The Paper Co-Creator on How Spinoff Series Differs From "The Office"

Blossom Revival Not Happening; "Disney Got This One Wrong": Bialik

Power Star Gianni Paolo Reflects on STARZ Series, Spinoff's Legacy

