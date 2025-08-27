Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Hazbin Hotel, Tracker & Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: High Potential, Y: Marshals, Tracker, Countdown, Hazbin Hotel, Gen V, Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, ABC's High Potential, FX & Hulu's Alien: Earth, CBS's Y: Marshals, Netflix's WWE Raw, CBS's Tracker, Prime Video's Countdown, Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel, Prime Video's Gen V, Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce, Netflix's Wednesday, Netflix's Sesame Street, MTV VMAs 2025, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, Comedy Central's South Park, Katee Sackhoff & The Mandalorian, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, August 27, 2025:
Gloria Estefan Joins Kelly Clarkson TONIGHT: Songs & Stories Preview
High Potential Season 2: ABC Releases S02E01-S02E03 Episode Overviews
Here's Our Alien: Earth Season 1 Episode 4: "Observation" Preview
Y: Marshals Welcomes Gil Birmingham, Brecken Merrill & More to Cast
WWE Raw People's Review: The Stage is Set for Clash in Paris
Tracker S03E01 "The Process": Yup, Even MORE Jensen Ackles Images
Countdown S01E12: "This Is His Signature" Episode Trailer Released
Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Images; Season 1 Sing-Alongs Set for Oct. 1st
Gen V Season 2 Study Group's Next "Homework": Sam's S01 Journey
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Announce Engagement, Share Image Gallery
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Sneak Peek: Now, Everyone's a Suspect
Sesame Street Season 56 Teaser Sets Netflix Premiere for November
MTV VMAs 2025: Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, Gray, Malone & McRae Performing
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03E08 Preview: A Whole Lot of Vulcans
Slow Horses Season 5 Shocker: Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb Farting Less
South Park Season 27 Breaks Expected to Continue; Sept. 3rd Return
Katee Sackhoff Reveals How The Mandalorian "Destroyed My Confidence"
