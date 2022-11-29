Reacher, James Gunn, Star Trek, Big Sky & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Hey, I was doing just fine before I met you/I drink too much and that's an issue, but I'm okay/Hey, you tell your friends it was nice to meet them/But I hope I never see them again/I know it breaks your heart/Moved to the city in a broke-down car, and/Four years, no calls/Now you're looking pretty in a hotel bar/And I, I, I, I, I can't stop/No, I, I, I, I, I can't stop/So, baby, pull me closer/In the back seat of your Rover/That I know you can't afford/Bite that tattoo on your shoulder/Pull the sheets right off the corner/Of that mattress that you stole/From your roommate back in Boulder/We ain't ever getting… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Boyce Avenue & Sarah Hyland with a cover of The Chainsmokers & Halsey's "Closer," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes DC Studios co-head James Gunn appreciating a creative "Save Legends of Tomorrow" tweet & offering some interesting Booster Gold data, Star Trek star George Takei with a few more final things to say about his co-star William Shatner, Amazon's Reacher star Alan Ritchson setting his personal stats straight on his 40th birthday, Disney+'s Agatha: Coven of Chaos star Aubrey Plaza teasing the significance of her role, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Terry Matalas making sure "Deep Space Nine" and "Voyager" fans don't feel left out in the third & final season, and ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails offers Jensen Ackles fans a few more preview images for their collections.
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Reacher, James Gunn, Star Trek, Big Sky & More!
Plus, check out our additional coverage: Amazon's Just Cause, FOX's Bob's Burgers, USA Network's WWE Raw & NXT, HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, AMC's The Walking Dead, HBO Max's Doom Patrol, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Corto Maltese live-action series adaptation, Netflix's Sonic Prime, The Always Sunny Podcast, The Try Guys, Crunchyroll & more!
Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Tuesday, November 29, 2022:
Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Ep. 9 Images: Sunny Secret Revealed
Just Cause: Scarlett Johansson, Amazon Set for Katzenbach Adapt Series
Star Trek: Picard: Deep Space Nine, Voyager Fans "Seen" in Season 3
Bob's Burgers Season 13 Ep. 9 Review: Gorgeous & Full Of Heart
WWE Raw Preview: Becky Lynch Returns, Dexter Lumis Fights for a Job
Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Aubrey Plaza Confirms "Really Pivotal Role"
Reacher: Alan Ritchson Clarifies His Stats, Intros New Funko Friend
Pretty Little Liars Season 2 Headed for "Summer School": Mini-Teaser
HBK Bringing In Some Hall of Famers For Tomorrow Night's WWE NXT
The Walking Dead: Here's Another BTS Look at TWD Time Jump Alt Ending
Star Trek Star George Takei Done with "Cantankerous Old Man" Shatner
Doom Patrol: Essential Season 3 Episodes; Season 4 Preview Images
Are Rick and Morty Going GOT in Season 6 Ep. 9 Promo? S06E08 BTS Look
Corto Maltese: Studiocanal, Frank Miller Team for Live-Action Series
Sonic Prime: Netflix Images Preview Sonic's Most Important Run Ever
Always Sunny Podcast: Miranda, Bluestone Cometh to Honor The Nightman
James Gunn Update: Legends of Tomorrow Love, Booster Gold & More
The Try Guys Set Live "Without A Recipe" Fan Interactive Season Finale
Crunchyroll Cyber Monday Sales Go Live; Darling in the Franxx Clothing
Velma, 1923, Doctor Who, James Gunn/DCU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.