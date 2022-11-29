Reacher, James Gunn, Star Trek, Big Sky & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Hey, I was doing just fine before I met you/I drink too much and that's an issue, but I'm okay/Hey, you tell your friends it was nice to meet them/But I hope I never see them again/I know it breaks your heart/Moved to the city in a broke-down car, and/Four years, no calls/Now you're looking pretty in a hotel bar/And I, I, I, I, I can't stop/No, I, I, I, I, I can't stop/So, baby, pull me closer/In the back seat of your Rover/That I know you can't afford/Bite that tattoo on your shoulder/Pull the sheets right off the corner/Of that mattress that you stole/From your roommate back in Boulder/We ain't ever getting… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Boyce Avenue & Sarah Hyland with a cover of The Chainsmokers & Halsey's "Closer," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes DC Studios co-head James Gunn appreciating a creative "Save Legends of Tomorrow" tweet & offering some interesting Booster Gold data, Star Trek star George Takei with a few more final things to say about his co-star William Shatner, Amazon's Reacher star Alan Ritchson setting his personal stats straight on his 40th birthday, Disney+'s Agatha: Coven of Chaos star Aubrey Plaza teasing the significance of her role, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Terry Matalas making sure "Deep Space Nine" and "Voyager" fans don't feel left out in the third & final season, and ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails offers Jensen Ackles fans a few more preview images for their collections.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Reacher, James Gunn, Star Trek, Big Sky & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Amazon's Just Cause, FOX's Bob's Burgers, USA Network's WWE Raw & NXT, HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, AMC's The Walking Dead, HBO Max's Doom Patrol, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Corto Maltese live-action series adaptation, Netflix's Sonic Prime, The Always Sunny Podcast, The Try Guys, Crunchyroll & more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Tuesday, November 29, 2022:

Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Ep. 9 Images: Sunny Secret Revealed

Just Cause: Scarlett Johansson, Amazon Set for Katzenbach Adapt Series

Star Trek: Picard: Deep Space Nine, Voyager Fans "Seen" in Season 3

Bob's Burgers Season 13 Ep. 9 Review: Gorgeous & Full Of Heart

WWE Raw Preview: Becky Lynch Returns, Dexter Lumis Fights for a Job

Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Aubrey Plaza Confirms "Really Pivotal Role"

Reacher: Alan Ritchson Clarifies His Stats, Intros New Funko Friend

Pretty Little Liars Season 2 Headed for "Summer School": Mini-Teaser

HBK Bringing In Some Hall of Famers For Tomorrow Night's WWE NXT

The Walking Dead: Here's Another BTS Look at TWD Time Jump Alt Ending

Star Trek Star George Takei Done with "Cantankerous Old Man" Shatner

Doom Patrol: Essential Season 3 Episodes; Season 4 Preview Images

Are Rick and Morty Going GOT in Season 6 Ep. 9 Promo? S06E08 BTS Look

Corto Maltese: Studiocanal, Frank Miller Team for Live-Action Series

Sonic Prime: Netflix Images Preview Sonic's Most Important Run Ever

Always Sunny Podcast: Miranda, Bluestone Cometh to Honor The Nightman

James Gunn Update: Legends of Tomorrow Love, Booster Gold & More

The Try Guys Set Live "Without A Recipe" Fan Interactive Season Finale

Crunchyroll Cyber Monday Sales Go Live; Darling in the Franxx Clothing

Velma, 1923, Doctor Who, James Gunn/DCU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.