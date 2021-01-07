Relive New Years Evil with Video Highlights from Last Night's NXT

WWE NXT kicked off the new year with a special New Years Evil episode packed with PPV-quality matches and going up against a star-studded New Years Smash Night 1 on AEW Dynamite. No titles changed hands at the show, and one match had to be canceled due to injury, but New Years Evil delivered great wrestling and storyline development to set the stage for 2021. The Chadster, as usual, is here to walk you through the video highlights from the show.

In the main event of the evening, Finn Balor successfully defended his NXT Championship against Kyle O'Reilly in a rematch from NXT Takeover 31.

The night's other huge match was a Last Women Standing contest between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez in which Gonzalez was left standing after the two blazed a trail of destruction throughout the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Raw star Gran Metalik came to NXT to challenge Santos Escobar for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, though his attempt to capture the belt was unsuccessful.

Karrion Kross destroyed Damian Priest in a match that was surely a stepping stone to an NXT Championship challenge

An impromptu match broke out between Shotzi Blackheart and KUSHIDA vs. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae after Blackheart interrupted a North American Championship victory celebration by The Way.

Viewers also witnessed the return of Xia Li and Boa after their retooling, with Xia Li winning a short squash match.

Additionally, Mercedes Martinez, Bronson Reed, and Undisputed Era cut promos during the show, while Breezango, Swerve, and Jake Atlas were featured in online exclusives.

And now, The Chadster's favorite part of these articles, some keyword-rich boilerplate text provided by my bosses at Bleeding Cool about NXT. The Chadster loves to do what he's told, baby!

WWE NXT airs weekly on the USA Network on Wednesdays at 8PM, going head to head with rival AEW Dynamite in the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars. Surprisingly, NXT has been the underdog in the war. In addition to the weekly show, NXT Takeover events can be viewed on the WWE Network. Bleeding Cool's expert pro wrestling "journalism" team provides weekly recaps and analysis of NXT's weekly TV show as well as live coverage of Takeover events and nonstop obsession over the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars.