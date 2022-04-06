Rick and Morty, Punisher/Luke Cage, Barry & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The talks you never had/The Saturdays you never spent/All the grown-up places/You never went/And all of the crying/You wouldn't understand/You just let him cry/Make a man out of him/A shadow passed, a shadow passed/Yearning, yearning/For the fool it called a home/All things he ever wished are left behind/All the things his mama did to make him mind/And how his dad had hoped he'd grow/All things he ever lived are left behind/All the fears that ever flickered through his mind/All the sadness that he'd come to own/A shadow past, a shadow past/Yearning, yearning/For the fool it called… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much respect to The Cast of "Spring Awakenings" for "Left Behind" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes a second heartbreak for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, Daredevil stars Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio possibly checking in on Disney+'s Echo, AMC's Better Call Saul gets an "American Greed" take from CNBC, HBO's Barry drops a trailer for the third season, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds honors the U.S.S, Enterprise crew with key art posters, Disney+ engages in some scrubbing of The Punisher & Luke Cage, Spotify & Warner Bros. share the Batman Unburied audio drama trailer, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, April 6, 2022:

Walker Season 2 "Family War" Teaser; S02E13 & S02E14 Previews

Outer Range: Josh Brolin Confronts The Unknown in Official Trailer

Barry: HBO Shares Season 3 Official Trailer, S03E01-S03E04 Overviews

Sherlock Holmes Series Universe Being Eyed by HBO Max, Team Downey

Daredevil: Are Cox's Murdock & D'Onofrio's Kingpin "Echo"-Bound?

Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Mharti Michaels Has Passed

WWE Unveils Post-WrestleMania Plans on WWE Raw

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Welcomes "Next Generation" Cast Members

Better Call Saul Season 6: CNBC Shares Jimmy's "American Greed" Story

NXT 2.0 Preview 4/5: The Fallout From Stand & Deliver Begins

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Key Art Profiles U.S.S. Enterprise Crew

Cody Rhodes Reveals Plans to Win WWE Championship for His Father

Chief of War: Jason Momoa Calls His Apple TV+ Series "My Braveheart"

Saturday Night Live Welcomes Jake Gyllenhaal & Camila Cabello to SNL

Warlord Chronicles: His Dark Materials Producer Eyeing Series Adapt

Punisher/Stan Lee & Luke Cage/Reg E. Cathey Tributes Scrubbed, Too?

Batman Unburied Trailer: Spotify & DC Audio Drama Goes Global This May

EastEnders Star & British Acting Legend June Brown Passes Away, Age 95

Doctor Who, iZombie, Mayans M.C., TWD & Tons More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

