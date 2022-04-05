NXT 2.0 Preview 4/5: The Fallout From Stand & Deliver Begins

This past Saturday in Dallas, the NXT brand put on a solid afternoon of wrestling action with NXT Stand & Deliver as a lead-in to night one of WrestleMania. Every title in the brand was on the line and we do indeed have some new champions going into tonight's episode of NXT 2.0 on the USA Network. One title change that didn't occur at Stand & Deliver was that of the NXT Championship, which Dolph Ziggler was able to retain after some cheating on his part. This was remedied on last night's WWE Raw though when Bron Breakker was given a rematch for the title and this time was a step ahead of Ziggler and won the title. How will Ziggler respond to all of this? Let's take a look.

If you didn't catch Raw last night, Breakker is again the NXT Champion after finally defeating Ziggler in their second good match in three days.

With the wrongs of Saturday's main event now righted, we might find out tonight who Breakker's next challenger will be or if Ziggler is still hanging around on Tuesday nights.

Another rematch from Stand & Deliver is set for tonight's NXT 2.0, as Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will look to regain the Women's Tag Team titles after losing them to Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai (with some help from Wendy Choo) on Saturday.

The rematch is currently the only match set for tonight's show and here's what WWE.com is saying about it.

After their falling out and heated rivalry, Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai thrilled the NXT Universe by reconciling and joining forces before heading to Stand & Deliver to topple Toxic Attraction and become the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions for a second time. Now just three days removed from their victory in Dallas, the duo will defend their new titles in a rematch with former champions Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne. Can Gonzalez & Kai hang on to the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles, or will Toxic Attraction prove their loss was nothing more than a fluke? Tune in Tuesday night to NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT 2.0 tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.